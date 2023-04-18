2 Torrance officers plead not guilty for fatal 2018 shooting of Christopher DeAndre Mitchell

Two Torrance police officers have pleaded not guilty over the 2018 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Christopher DeAndre Mitchell.

More than three years after the District Attorney's Office initially declined to file charges against them, the indictment charges were issued last Thursday as District Attorney George Gascon reopened the investigation after he took office.

The previous District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office found that officers Anthony Chavez and Matthew Concannon, were justified in the fatality. This led Black Lives Matter advocates to decry the DA's defense of the officer's actions, saying Mitchell's death was unjustified and unnecessary.

Both officers were charged with voluntary manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to return to court on May 15. They are each being held on $100,000 bail.

Mitchell was found in a supermarket parking lot, sitting inside a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen, holding an air rifle.

"The evidence examined in this investigation shows that Mitchell was driving a stolen car. He was about to be detained for investigation of a possible grand theft auto," according to a charge-evaluation worksheet prepared by prosecutors at the time. "As the responding officers approached, they observed what they reasonably perceived to be a firearm in Mitchell's lap. Mitchell made movements toward the weapon, although the weapon was later determined to be an air rifle, the officer's belief that the weapon was a firearm was reasonable under the circumstances."

Black Lives Matter activists regularly held protests at Torrance City Council meetings for months following Mitchell's death. The group also engaged in various protests aimed at Lacey, whom BLM protesters criticized as being unwilling to prosecute law enforcement officers.

Gascon vowed during his campaign to take a closer look at law enforcement shootings.

According to the 2019 D.A. review, a man flagged down Torrance police around 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 2018, near 220th Street and Western Avenue, saying his Civic had been stolen. A short time later, surveillance video captured the vehicle being pulled into a Ralphs parking lot on West Carson Street.

Chavez and Concannon pulled into the parking lot and used their patrol car to block the Honda in place.

The officers got out of their vehicle, approached the Honda, and saw Mitchell in the driver's seat, the report said. The officers yelled "police" and told Mitchell to put his hands on the steering wheel, which -- after a moment's hesitation -- he did.

Concannon opened the door, the report added. Mitchell, according to the report, dropped his hands into his lap and Concannon saw what he thought was a firearm, the report said.

Concannon drew his gun and told Mitchell not to move. Mitchell, who police said later was believed to be a gang member, returned his hands to the wheel, apologized twice, and then dropped his hands again.

Concannon, the report said, gripped his gun with both hands. But, according to body camera footage released later, it's not clear whether Mitchell dropped his hands a second time because Concannon blocked the view of his body-worn camera as he gripped the gun. The district attorney's report acknowledged this, too.

"Mitchell is not visible on the body-worn footage during the three seconds preceding the first shot," the report said, noting Concannon ordered Mitchell to get out of the car.

"About one second after repeating that command, the first shot was fired." Three shots total were fired, one by Concannon and two by Chavez, according to the report.

Concannon and Chavez waited for backup and, after it was clear there was no further threat, officers attempted life-saving measures on Mitchell. But he died from his injuries.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.