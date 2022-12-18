2 suspects outstanding after pursuit of stolen car ends
Authorities Sunday were searching for two suspects that led officers on a chase in a stolen car overnight.
The chase started near North Mission Road in Lincoln Park. At one point, the driver spun out but managed to keep going. He even drove on the wrong side of the road and ran multiple red lights.
When the car was over an overpass, two people inside jumped out, and fled.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.