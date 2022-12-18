Watch CBS News
2 suspects outstanding after pursuit of stolen car ends

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were searching for two suspects that led officers on a chase in a stolen car overnight.

The chase started near North Mission Road in Lincoln Park. At one point, the driver spun out but managed to keep going. He even drove on the wrong side of the road and ran multiple red lights. 

When the car was over an overpass, two people inside jumped out, and fled. 

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LAPD. 

First published on December 18, 2022 / 7:39 AM

