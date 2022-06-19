Watch CBS News
2 people shot behind Baldwin Hills McDonald's

By Josh DuBose

/ CBS Los Angeles

Two people were shot and injured Saturday in Baldwin Hills. 

Officers with LAPD on the scene of a double shooting at the rear of a McDonald's restaurant in Baldwin Hills.  CBSLA

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area when they heard gunshots, at around 3:30 p.m., and discovered two victims shot in the rear of a McDonalds, near the 3500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard, officials said. 

The incident, according to authorities, appeared to be a car-to-car shooting, though no suspect or motive information was available. 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported both victims to a nearby hospital. 

The age, gender and condition of the two victims is currently unknown. 

