2 people shot behind Baldwin Hills McDonald's
Two people were shot and injured Saturday in Baldwin Hills.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area when they heard gunshots, at around 3:30 p.m., and discovered two victims shot in the rear of a McDonalds, near the 3500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard, officials said.
The incident, according to authorities, appeared to be a car-to-car shooting, though no suspect or motive information was available.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department transported both victims to a nearby hospital.
The age, gender and condition of the two victims is currently unknown.
