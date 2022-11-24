Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham

Two killed, 16 hurt after stolen car crashes into multiple vehicles in Chatham Two killed, 16 hurt after stolen car crashes into multiple vehicles in Chatham 03:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.

Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles.

"How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."

Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other.

"I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It happened just like that."

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said it all started when a black Dodge Charger was speeding the wrong way down Cottage Grove Avenue when it struck seven cars -- and then caught fire. The two occupants of the Charger both died.

Brown added seven children and nine adults were transported to local hospitals.

Brown said the Charger was reported stolen out of south suburban Markham earlier on Wednesday, and a long rifle was found in the car. He did not answer directly about how fast the car may have been going, though witnesses said speeds reached near 100 mph.

Breaking News: 6 car crash at 87th and Cottage Grove sends multiple people to hospital killing 2. Live report at 6pm @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FkTZToyK2a — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) November 23, 2022

CBS 2's Jermont Terry was at the scene speaking to witnesses who described what they saw happen in real time.

"It was a Hellcat Charger that was actually driving so fast coming down the street," said Quinesha Tidwell.

That speeding Hellcat Charger narrowly missed Tidwell, who was crossing the street at the time.

"It was coming so fast, I was just thinking in my mind like, "Well, am I going to make it across the street?'" she said.

Seconds later, a loud bang rocked the neighborhood as the Hellcat Charger burst into flames.

"I see the car's in flames," Tidwell said. "I see another car flipped over."

It also forced Wilson to run for her life on the sidewalk.

"And then all I saw was this tan car - up in the air, flipped over - and then that's when the other cars just collided," she said.

People were trapped in their cars after their crash. Tidwell broke down in tears from what she heard coming from the wreckage.

"I was hearing the screaming. That's why I was so hurt," she said, "because I'm just like, 'Oh my God, I really hope these people get out of these cars.'"

Chicago Fire Department rescuers went straight to work to free the men, women, and children.

"I saw them trying to pry the cars open to get the people out," said Wilson. "They were doing it expeditiously."

Witnesses describe the efforts of CFD and first responders to free the 10 people trapped in the six vehicles @cbschicago #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/SyObC5HCds — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) November 24, 2022

Both Brown and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, speaking at a press conference at the scene Wednesday night, urged drivers to slow down to avoid deadly crashes.

"Speed kills, and it did tonight," Brown said.

Lightfoot said she was "sickened" when she heard the news of the crash. She said such tragedies were "absolutely unnecessary."

"We have just got to slow down all over the city," she said. "Families shouldn't have to face these kinds of tragedies."

The tragedy was felt by many this Thanksgiving holiday.

"It brought tears to my eyes, because it is the day before Thanksgiving," said Tidwell, "and for people to be in hospitals and lose lives over this - it's just very traumatizing and hurtful."

As of 10 p.m., Cottage Grove Avenue remained closed in the area of the crash scene as police continued to investigate.