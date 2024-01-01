2 dead, 3 injured in shooting downtown LA on New Year's Day

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles early Monday.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. at 2350 Porter St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When crews arrived to the scene they found two victims who were pronounced dead. Three others were taken to the hospital for their injuries, one was in critical condition.

No other information was given on the possible suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.