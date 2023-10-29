2 children dead, 2 others hospitalized in Lancaster; person of interest detained

An investigation was underway in Lancaster after two children were pronounced dead and two others were injured in a suspected child abuse incident.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2, Lancaster around 11:50 p.m. Saturday regarding a child abuse call. Once there, deputies found four children under the age of 10 suffering from lacerations to their bodies, authorities said.

The children were transported to the hospital where two died. The other two were said to be listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a person of interest has been detained.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.