2 children dead, 2 others hospitalized in Lancaster; father detained by investigators

Authorities have detained the father of the victims of a fatal child abuse incident in Lancaster late Saturday, which left two children dead and two others hospitalized.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of East Avenue J-2 at around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday after learning of the apparent child abuse. Upon arrival, deputies found four children under the age of 10 suffering from lacerations to their bodies, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital where two died. The other two are said to be listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies noted.

Authorities said that they have detained the children's father, whom they have identified as Prospero Serna, in connection to the incident. He is the biological father of all four victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.