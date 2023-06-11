16-year-old boy shot and killed in South Los Angeles

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Los Angeles late Saturday evening after leaving a nightclub.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of 74th Street near Hobart Boulevard at around 11:40 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they located the minor who was suffering of gunshot wounds behind a vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office as Quincy Darnell Reese Jr.

Family members told KCAL News that Reese had been at the 77 Lounge, a nightclub located at S. Western Avenue and 74th St. prior to the shooting.

There was no information on a motive or suspects connected to the incident.

Anyone with additional info was urged to contact LAPD.