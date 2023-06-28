15 hospitalized after Amtrak train collides with irrigation truck and derails in Moorpark

An Amtrak train crashed into an irrigation truck while pulling seven cars in Moorpark, causing the train to partly derail and occupants to evacuate.

Occupants evacuate the Amtrak train after a collision with a water truck KCAL News

Around 11:20 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the 11100 W. Block of Los Angeles Avenue, an area surrounded by large farms. The irrigation truck, presumed to be a Ventura County vehicle, was totaled in the collision, as it was reportedly on its way to a nearby ranch.

In all, 15 people were hospitalized as a result of the collision, all of whom suffered minor injuries, except for the truck driver who was taken to a trauma center. All are expected to recover, according to VCFD officials.

A Ventura County Sheriff's representative said that the driver of the train was also transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

There was a fire under one of the train cars which was quickly extinguished. There were nearly 200 passengers on board and 13 crew members on the train.

Investigators are still working to determine why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks and are expected to remain on the scene well through the evening on Wednesday.

#Gabbert; Incident: 15 total patients transported. No addl. patients since last update. Fire and EMS crews are being released. All passengers have been taken to the OES reunification center. VC EMS, VC Human Services Agency, VCSO, and Red Cross are on scene supporting passengers. pic.twitter.com/NluYyNUQgp — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 28, 2023

The Amtrak Train 14 Coast Star Light was headed to Seattle, with its next intended stop being Oxnard. All passengers were transported to the Moorpark Senior Center at 799 Moorpark Avenue for family reunification, according to Capt. Dean Worthy, Ventura County Sherriff's Department.

Amtrak issued a statement after the incident, which said:

"On June 28, 2023, Amtrak train 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at approx. 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks at Moorpark, Calif. There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries. The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation."

Family and friends wanting to connect with the evacuated passengers may call (805) 465-6650.