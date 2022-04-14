14-year-old student arrested for allegedly threatening Irvine school shooting

A 14-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly making threats of a shooting against an Irvine middle school, police said Wednesday.

The Irvine Police Department was alerted Tuesday to a series of social media posts allegedly threatening that a school shooting was going to occur at Orchard Hill School on Friday, according to a department statement.

The posts allegedly included a list of first names "that appeared to coincide with several students that attend Orchard Hills School," police said.

IPD units investigated the posts and determined the author was the 14- year-old boy, who was a student at the middle school. He was arrested Tuesday, and police noted it did "not appear (he) intended to carry out the threats nor does it appear he had access to a firearm."

The boy's name was not released.