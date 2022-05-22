Watch CBS News
110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles closed for construction

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A warning to drivers to avoid downtown Los Angeles Sunday as a portion of the 110 Freeway will be closed for construction. 

The thoroughfare is shut down between the 10 Freeway and the 60 interchange until 10 p.m. 

Crews are working to restore the median and are making sure repairs under the 6th Street Viaduct are completed. Caltrans will also take advantage of the closure to replace some of the slab on the road. 

Several detours are in place in and around the construction zone but it might be easier to avoid the area altogether, if possible. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 6:18 AM

