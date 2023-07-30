Watch CBS News
11-year-old boy goes missing in Long Beach

Authorities Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Long Beach.

Long Beach police say Antoine Wright was last seen at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Ackerfield Avenue.

Wright is 4-feet-7-inch tall and weighs 75 pounds. 

Anyone with information as to Wright's whereabouts to call them at 562-435-6711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

