1000 gallons of oil spews out onto Sepulveda Blvd in West LA

Los Angeles firefighters said they have contained a leak that spewed about 1000 gallons of oil onto Sepulveda Boulevard in West Los Angeles near Rancho Park.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, authorities were first alerted about the material a little before 5:55 p.m. on Monday evening in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. Crews at the site said oil was spilling out at an approximate rate of 3-5 gallons a minute. The department claimed that only about 20-40 gallons spilled into the storm drain before firefighters contained the oil.

KCAL News

Firefighters requested a vacuum truck from Clean Harbors and Street Services delivered sand to diminish any possible environmental effects. They also notified other agencies such as Clean Harbors, Street Service and Watershed. Since multiple pipes run through the area, it is unclear which sprung a leak.

The department said Watershed, L.A. County Health Hazmat, Clean Harbors and others will handle the cleanup. No one has been injured and there is no further hazard to the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Sepulveda will be shut down in both directions for an unknown duration.