1 stabbed, hospitalized near busy West Hollywood street

By Matthew Rodriguez

Person stabbed on Santa Monica Boulevard; search ongoing for two suspects
One person was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near a busy West Hollywood boulevard. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. near 7100 W. Santa Monica Boulevard. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital in an unknown condition. 

Deputies have not released a description of the suspect or suspects as of 3 p.m.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 4:45 PM

