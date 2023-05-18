1 stabbed, hospitalized near busy West Hollywood street
One person was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near a busy West Hollywood boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the stabbing happened just after 2 p.m. near 7100 W. Santa Monica Boulevard. Paramedics brought the victim to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Deputies have not released a description of the suspect or suspects as of 3 p.m.
