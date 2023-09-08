1 person stabbed at Pershing Square Metro station

Parademics rushed a person to the hospital after a stabbing at the Pershing Square Metro station.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the stabbing occurred on the train platform at the intersection of Fifth and Hill Streets. Police said the suspect ran up the stairs connecting the underground platform to the surface streets above.

They described him as a 6-foot-tall man weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing black clothing and a black backpack.

Officers said the suspect did not steal anything from the victim.

The victim's condition remains unknown.