1 person hospitalized after shooting in Kohl's parking lot

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a Sun Valley Kohl's.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Roscoe Boulevards.

At least one person was shot and is currently in an unknown condition. Police said that the victim was taken to the hospital by a bystander. 

No suspects are in custody at this time. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

