Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

1 person found dead following fire at apartment complex in West Covina

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

One person was found dead inside of an apartment following a structure fire in West Covina.

The fire was reported before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rolling Wood Apartments on E. Amar Road. 

There, units arrived on scene to find a fire coming from multiple windows and doors of the complex. Firefighters called for a second alarm and assistance from multiple Los Angeles County Fire Department units. 

After the fire was knocked down, one victim was confirmed dead. One apartment sustained severe fire and smoke damage while adjacent apartments sustained heavy smoke damage. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 9:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.