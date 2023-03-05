1 person found dead following fire at apartment complex in West Covina

One person was found dead inside of an apartment following a structure fire in West Covina.

The fire was reported before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Rolling Wood Apartments on E. Amar Road.

There, units arrived on scene to find a fire coming from multiple windows and doors of the complex. Firefighters called for a second alarm and assistance from multiple Los Angeles County Fire Department units.

After the fire was knocked down, one victim was confirmed dead. One apartment sustained severe fire and smoke damage while adjacent apartments sustained heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.