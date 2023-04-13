1 person fatally stabbed while riding Metro in Long Beach

One person was stabbed to death on a Metro train passing through Long Beach.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the Anaheim Street Metro Station at around 4:35 p.m. and found one wounded victim. Paramedics applied life-saving measures on the platform and transported the victim to the hospital.

The person died while at the hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.