1 person fatally stabbed while riding Metro in Long Beach
One person was stabbed to death on a Metro train passing through Long Beach.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the Anaheim Street Metro Station at around 4:35 p.m. and found one wounded victim. Paramedics applied life-saving measures on the platform and transported the victim to the hospital.
The person died while at the hospital.
The suspect is still at large.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
