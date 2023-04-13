Watch CBS News
Local News

1 person fatally stabbed while riding Metro in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

One person was stabbed to death on a Metro train passing through Long Beach.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers arrived at the Anaheim Street Metro Station at around 4:35 p.m. and found one wounded victim. Paramedics applied life-saving measures on the platform and transported the victim to the hospital.

The person died while at the hospital. 

The suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.