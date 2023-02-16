1 hospitalized after shooting at restaurant in South L.A.; police searching for two suspects

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who reportedly opened fire at a restaurant in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

A report from Los Angeles Police Department said that the suspects fired from a parking lot outside of the restaurant, striking a person inside.

While the circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear, one person was hospitalized in the incident, according to Los Angeles Fire Department. Their condition is unknown.

With Sky-CAL over the scene, a large police presence could be seen at the restaurant, Louisiana Fried Chicken, which is located in the 4400 block of S. Western Avenue, as they investigated the shooting, which is said to have occurred a little before 4 p.m.

Witnesses said that the suspects fled from the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee, but were unable to provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.