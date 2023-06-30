Watch CBS News
1 dead, 5 hospitalized after two-car crash in Van Nuys

By KCAL-News Staff

Five people were injured in a two-car crash in Van Nuys on Thursday. 

According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened at around 9:35 p.m. in the 6400 block of Woodley Avenue. 

A woman in her 60s was determined dead by LAFD shortly after they arrived.

One of the patients, a three-year-old boy is said to be in grave condition. 

The other patients, two women in their 20s, and two men, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, were all hospitalized in "at least serious condition," firefighters said. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

