Suspected stolen vehicle flees from police

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

California Highway Patrol began pursuing a white stolen vehicle on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, but because of high speeds they backed off, to following the car. 

 

A stolen vehicle chase ends with the suspect pushing his car down the I-10 freeway at the 4th Street exit in Ontario. 

A bystander wearing a neon yellow utility shirt helped the shirtless suspect push the car down the off-ramp. 

Once the car came to a stop, the suspect jogged alongside the roadside, into a 7-11 and ultimately ended up in a field at 4th Street and Baker Avenue where he was apprehended by police.

