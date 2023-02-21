Suspected stolen vehicle flees from police

Suspected stolen vehicle flees from policeget the free app
California Highway Patrol began pursuing a white stolen vehicle on the 210 Freeway in San Bernardino, but because of high speeds they backed off, to following the car.
Stolen vehicle chase ends with suspect pushing his car down freeway off-ramp
A stolen vehicle chase ends with the suspect pushing his car down the I-10 freeway at the 4th Street exit in Ontario.
A bystander wearing a neon yellow utility shirt helped the shirtless suspect push the car down the off-ramp.
Once the car came to a stop, the suspect jogged alongside the roadside, into a 7-11 and ultimately ended up in a field at 4th Street and Baker Avenue where he was apprehended by police.