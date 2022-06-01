Breaking: LA police responding to shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen

Breaking: LA police responding to shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glenget the free app
The Los Angeles police responded to a shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen.
Both LA School police and officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene.
A student was wounded and transported to Cedars Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition.
The shooting happened outside on school grounds but not in a building. Police had streets in the area cordoned off while they investigated the incident.
Police close streets near Ulysses S. Grant High School
Streets around Ulysses S. Grant High School are closed as police investigate the shooting.
Shooting victim transported to Cedars Sinai
The shooting victim was transported to Cedars Sinai Hospital in unknown condition.
Shooting occurred as school ended, victim confirmed as student
The shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School happened during dismissal. The campus has been locked down and people are asked to stay away from the area.
Police later confirmed that the gunshot victim was a student.