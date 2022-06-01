Watch CBS News

Breaking: LA police responding to shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles police responded to a shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen. 

Both LA School police and officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene. 

A student was wounded and transported to Cedars Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition. 

The shooting happened outside on school grounds but not in a building. Police had streets in the area cordoned off while they investigated the incident.  

 

By Josh DuBose
 

By Josh DuBose
 

Shooting occurred as school ended, victim confirmed as student

The shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School happened during dismissal. The campus has been locked down and people are asked to stay away from the area. 

Police later confirmed that the gunshot victim was a student. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

