Police chasing traffic violation suspect near Downey
Police are in pursuit of a suspect who refused to pull over for a traffic violation on the 110 Freeway.
CHP tries to surround suspect on Hawthorne Boulevard
Police tried to block the suspect on Hawthorne Boulevard between Lawndale and Torrance.
While the suspect appeared to slow down, he drove around the one patrol car that tried to block him in.
Suspect exits freeway near the Lawndale area
The suspect exited the 405 Freeway and onto the streets of Lawndale.
Pursuit began on the westbound I-10 Freeway
The California Highway Patrol began on the westbound I-10 Freeway near Eastern Avenue in El Sereno.