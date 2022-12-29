Watch CBS News

Police chasing traffic violation suspect near Downey

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police are in pursuit of a suspect who refused to pull over for a traffic violation on the 110 Freeway.

 

CHP tries to surround suspect on Hawthorne Boulevard

Police tried to block the suspect on Hawthorne Boulevard between Lawndale and Torrance.

While the suspect appeared to slow down, he drove around the one patrol car that tried to block him in. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect exits freeway near the Lawndale area

The suspect exited the 405 Freeway and onto the streets of Lawndale. 

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Pursuit began on the westbound I-10 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol began on the westbound I-10 Freeway near Eastern Avenue in El Sereno.

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBSLA Staff
