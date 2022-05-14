Watch CBS News

LASD in pursuit of reckless, suspected DUI driver

get the free app
  • link copied

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a reckless, suspected drunk driver Friday evening. 

 

Passenger detained

LAPD officers apprehended the passenger of the vehicle who fled on foot as he attempted to flee through neighboring yards in the South Gate area. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Passenger bails on foot, driver surrenders

At 8:35 p.m., the driver of the vehicle stopped on Templeton Avenue in South Gate, where the passenger bailed from the vehicle on foot. 

The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle with their hands in the air. 

Authorities were following the passenger on foot, with weapons drawn. 

By CBSLA Staff
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.