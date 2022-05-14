LASD in pursuit of reckless, suspected DUI driver

LASD in pursuit of reckless, suspected DUI driverget the free app
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were in pursuit of a reckless, suspected drunk driver Friday evening.
Passenger detained
LAPD officers apprehended the passenger of the vehicle who fled on foot as he attempted to flee through neighboring yards in the South Gate area.
Passenger bails on foot, driver surrenders
At 8:35 p.m., the driver of the vehicle stopped on Templeton Avenue in South Gate, where the passenger bailed from the vehicle on foot.
The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle with their hands in the air.
Authorities were following the passenger on foot, with weapons drawn.