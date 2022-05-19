Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Watch Live: Testimony continues in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heardget the free app
Editor's note: Some testimony contains graphic language and descriptions of sexual and physical assault.
Testimony resumed Thursday in the civil trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial is currently in its fifth week.
Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.
On Wednesday, Heard's sister and one of her friends took the stand, supporting Heard's allegations that Depp was abusive during their relationship. The actor testified last month that he never struck Heard.
Highlights of Depp's testimony
Depp spent several days on the witness stand earlier in the trial, in which he acknowledged drug and alcohol use and sending texts with vulgar language about Heard, but denied the allegations of abuse. Watch the video for some of the highlights from his testimony.
Highlights of Heard's earlier testimony
During previous days' testimony, Amber Heard said she knew she should leave Johnny Depp the first time he hit her, but she couldn't bring herself to do it.
"I knew I couldn't just forgive him, right, because that means it will happen again. Like, I've seen the health class videos," Heard told the court through tears as she took the stand in Depp's libel lawsuit against her. "I was heartbroken."
Watch the video for some of the highlights from her earlier testimony.