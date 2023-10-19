Israel-Hamas war live updates: More airstrikes on Gaza today as humanitarian aid remains stuck in Egypt

Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

Haley Ott is an international reporter for CBS News based in London.

In Israel, Biden says military data show militants to blame for Gaza hospital blast

In Israel, Biden says military data show militants to blame for Gaza hospital blast

Biden heads to Israel as blast at Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Biden heads to Israel as blast at Gaza hospital kills hundreds

Hundreds dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Palestinians trade accusations

Hundreds dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Palestinians trade accusations

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On