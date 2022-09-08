Fairview Fire at 9,846 acres, 5% contained with 2 fatalities

Fairview Fire at 9,846 acres, 5% contained with 2 fatalitiesget the free app
Fire crews with the Riverside County Fire Department continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Hemet, which has grown to 9,846 acres and was 5% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities confirmed that two residents died while trying to flee the fire, and one other person was transported to the hospital with serious burns to their arms, back and face. All three were trying to escape the wildfire in the same vehicle.
Fire crews were able to rescue several people who were trapped by the flames on Gibbel Road.
Seven structures have been completely destroyed, with several others damaged. Officials also estimated that 5,000 structures are threatened by the fire. Around 1,500 homes have been evacuated.
The Fairview Fire erupted at around 3:37 p.m. Monday and burned in light to medium vegetation at a rapid pace near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road.
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. Evacuation orders were later expanded to include areas South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.
Cal Fire updated its evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon to include Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista Canyon to forest boundary.
It also issued evacuation warnings South of Highway 74 to Thomas Mountain West of Mountain Center North of Cactus Valley Anza N of Hwy 371 to Forestry Boundary, as well as South of Cactus Valley Road, East of Sage Road, North of Red Mountain Road and West of Bautista Canyon in Sage.
A care and reception area for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail.
According to the Riverside County Fire Department's website, 33 engine companies, six air tankers and four helicopters were deployed to fight the blaze.
Officials with the Hemet Unified School District said campuses would remain closed Wednesday and until further notice as a result of the fire.
Southern California Edison notified the California Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday that "circuit activity" occurred at the approximate time that the Fairview Fire started.
Water officials have issued a boil water notice for dozens of residents on Polly Butte Road and the area east of 41477 Gibbel Road.
Additional evacuation orders issued
Riverside County authorities have issued additional evacuation orders for residents impacted by the Fairview Fire, calling for immediate evacuation at the following locations:
- West of Wilson Way, South of Highway 74, East of Fairview Avenue and North of Stetson
While evacuation warnings were also issued for the area:
- West of Fairview Avenue, South of Highway 74, North of Stetson and East of Soboba Street,
- East of Fairview Ave., North of HWY 74, South of San Jacinto River bed and East of Wilson Way.
Highway 74 was fully closed from Mountain Center to Corco Street.
A full map of evacuation orders can be found here.
Wildfire continues to grow; nearly 10,000 acres
The Fairview Fire has continued to grow in Hemet, now scorching 9,846 acres. The blaze remained just 5% contained at the latest report from Riverside County Fire Department.
Wildfire is at 7,000+ acres
The Fairview Fire is at 7,000+ acres and is 5% contained, firefighters said.
Fairview Fire update
The Fairview Fire grew overnight to 5,000 acres and remains at 5% containment, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Josh Janssen.
Meanwhile, the two people who were killed in the fire were found dead in a vehicle in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon Road in East Hemet, Riverside County sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan said. They have not been positively identified yet due to the condition they were found in.
The person who suffered severe burns was described as an adult female. She remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive. Her name will not be released, Swan said.
All three were in the same vehicle, authorities said.
Schools remain closed due to Fairview Fire
Hemet Unified schools will remain closed through Wednesday and until further notice, Superintendent Dr. Christi Barrett said in a statement. She said they continue to work with local authorities to monitor and assess the situation.
"Our hope is that our students can return to school soon; however, the closure will continue until conditions improve," she said in an email to parents.
New evacuation warnings issued
Authorities with the Riverside County Fire Department issued new evacuation warnings for South of Cactus Valley Road, East of Sage Road, North of Red Mountain Road. West of Bautista Canyon in Sage.
New evacuation orders and warnings issued
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire issued additional evacuation orders, as well as evacuation warnings:
Owner evacuates ranch with dogs
Above a ranch on Bautista Road, where a couple cares for several dogs, thick plumes of smoke could be seen rising just over a nearby hill, forcing them to evacuate.
The couple was able to gather eight of the golden retrievers and a bulldogs off of the property, as the ranch owner looked for another member of the pack, 5-year-old Aria, who jumped out of the truck and was still on the property as everyone was attempting to leave.
Fortunately, the ranch owner was able to find Aria and evacuate her along with everyone else.
SoCal Edison reports 'circuit activity' near time of fire
Southern California Edison has notified the California Public Utilities Commission that "circuit activity' occurred at the approximate time that the Fairview Fire started.
"Our information reflects circuit activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire. The investigation is ongoing," SoCal Edison's notification stated.
It also noted that the incident location was Fairview Avenue and Bautista Road in Hemet, where, according to the Riverside County Fire Department, the fire was first reported just after 2 p.m.
SoCal Edison Media Relations Advisor Gabriela Ornelas released the following statement to CBSLA:
"Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by the Fairview Fire, especially those who have lost loved ones and suffered injuries. Yesterday, we submitted an initial Electric Safety Incident Report (ESIR) to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on the Fairview Fire. The Fairview Fire was reported on Monday, September 5, 2022, at 3:37 p.m. in the Hemet area. Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Cal Fire reports two confirmed fatalities and another serious injury. The fire has consumed over 2,000 acres as of 10 p.m. on Sept. 5 and news reports reflect some structures have been damaged or destroyed. With safety as our number one priority, we continue to make progress on our wildfire mitigation efforts through grid hardening, situational awareness and enhanced operational practices."
Boil water notice issued
The Fairview Fire burning within the Eastern Municipal Water District's Service area has prompted a boil water notice issued by the State Water Resources Control Board, the Riverside County Public Health Department, and the EMWD. Residents of fire-impacted area in east Hemet should only use boiled tap water or boiled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
The notice impacts about 50 homes on Polly Butte Road and the area east of 41477 Gibbel Road.
According to the notice, residents should either use bottled water or allow water to boil for one minute before letting it cool, to be used for drinking or food preparation. If residents are unable to boil water, they can add 8 drops, or 1/8 of a teaspoon, of fresh, unscented liquid household bleach per gallon of clear water. A gallon of cloudy water will require 16 drops or 1/4 of a teaspoon of bleach. Mix the water thoroughly and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using. Residents will be able to detect the disinfection has taken place when the water tastes and smells like chlorine.
Residents can also use water disinfection tablets.
Two killed were civilians fleeing fire
According to CalFire's Chief Josh Janssen, the incident commander of the Fairview Fire, the two people who died were trying to flee the area.
"It appears right now that those individuals were attempting to flee the area and were overcome by the fire that made the run through the canyon," he said. "They were in the same area. Unknown right now if they were related or from the same household."
Animal evacuations
Riverside County Department of Animal Services is accepting the pets of households evacuated from the Fairview Fire at the care and reception center at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trial, in Hemet. Thirteen animals have been impounded and a pig was assisted at one home.
Additional structure burns
Sky9's Desmond Shaw was over the Fairview Fire in Hemet where an additional structure, in the 42400 block of Avery Canyon, was seen engulfed in flames.
An estimated 1,500 homes have been evacuated so far.
5,000 structures threatened, officials say
While aircrews have temporarily stopped fighting the Fairview Fire, ground crews remain on the scene. Officials with the Riverside County Fire Department estimated that 5,000 structures are currently threatened by the fire.
2 confirmed dead
Officials with the Riverside County Fire Department report that two civilians have died in the Fairview Fire, which has grown to 700 acres and is 5% contained.
Another civilian was transported to the hospital with burn injuries.
At least seven structures have been destroyed and several more damaged.
Evacuation orders expanded
The original evacuation orders, which have been not been lifted, included areas South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street. Evacuation orders have also been expanded to include areas South of Stetson, North of Cactus Valley Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.
A care and reception area for evacuees was established at Tahquitz High School, located at 4425 Titan Trail.
Fire crews rescue trapped residents
Sky2's Desmond Shaw reports that fire crews were able to rescue several people who were trapped by the flames on Gibbel Road.
More aircraft arriving on scene
Sky2's Desmond Shaw reports that additional aircraft is arriving on the scene of the Fairview Fire to drop retardant on flames that have already destroyed at least a half-dozen homes.
4 water tankers on 'no divert' orders
Four water tankers fighting flames from the air in the Fairview Fire have been placed on "no divert" orders, meaning they cannot be taken off the fire due to the imminent threat to life and property.
Power lines sparking in fire
Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet when powerlines could be seen sparking in the extreme heat and flames over a burning structure.
Multiple homes catch fire
Sky2 was over the scene of the Fairview Fire where several structures have now been engulfed in flames.
Aircrews on scene of Fairview Fire
Sky2's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of the Fairview Fire in Hemet, as aircrews worked to create a break lines in order to protect lives and structures from the blaze.
Civilian transported to hospital with burn injuries
At least one civilian resident was transported to the hospital with first, second and third-degree burns to their arms, face and back.
Fairview Fire grows to 500 acres, evacuations ordered
Captain Richard Cordova, with the Riverside County Fire Department, confirmed that the Fairview Fire has grown to some 500 acres, threatening the community of Hemet.
Evacuations have been ordered for the foothills of Hemet Valley, South of Thornton Avenue, North of Polly Butte Road, West of Fairview Avenue, East of State Street.