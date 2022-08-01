Watch CBS News

Watch Live: Biden speaks after al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in airstrike

President Biden is speaking Monday on what the White House is describing as a successful counterterrorism operation. Three sources confirmed to CBS News that top al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan over the weekend.

A senior administration official said there were no civilian casualties. 

The president's remarks are slated at 7:30 p.m.  Mr. Biden, who is experiencing a rebound case of COVID-19, will be delivering his remarks at a separated distance from the press at the White House. 

The strike comes nearly one year after U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday confirmed an airstrike conducted by a drone in Kabul. He said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan views that as a clear violation of international principles. 

Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, left, sits with his adviser Ayman al-Zawahiri, during an interview with a Pakistani journalist at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan for an article published Nov. 10, 2001. Getty Images

 — CBS News' Arden Fahiri, Nancy Cordes, Andres Triay, Ahmad Muktar and Pat Milton contributed to this report.

 

How to watch Biden's remarks

  • What: President Biden addresses a "successful" counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan
  • Date: August 1, 2022
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: White House
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
By Kathryn Watson
