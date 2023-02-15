Authorities in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in Compton

Authorities in pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect in Comptonget the free app
California Highway Patrol officers are in pursuit of a suspect for unknown reasons.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were initially in control of the situation, but gave way to CHP at some point after they had backed into tracking mode — meaning they were just following from a distance with their helicopter overhead.
As they were fleeing from pursuing officers in Central City, the car rammed through a pair of chainlink fences before backing into a CHP vehicle.
At times, the suspect could be seen fleeing at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Fifth PIT maneuver spins suspect vehicle as CHP officers close in
Finally, after five PIT maneuvers, the suspect's vehicle was spun around and slowed down, providing CHP officers enough time to close in and circle the suspect.
He was wrestled out of the vehicle by a group of officers as nearly a dozen other units stood by with guns drawn.
The suspect was arrested without further incident.
Second, third and fourth PIT maneuvers prove unsuccessful as well
A second attempted PIT maneuver spun the suspect's vehicle in a full 360 twice, still failing to stop them from fleeing.
Second later, officers conducted a third PIT maneuver that again spun the vehicle, but the driver was unfazed and continued driving at speeds just over 5 miles per hour.
Again, a fourth PIT maneuver proved unsuccessful, though it dislodged the rear bumper of the vehicle and caused it to drag on the road behind.
CHP officers attempt PIT maneuver, suspect continues to flee
After more than an hour of the suspect continuing to lead the pursuit, CHP officers attempted a PIT maneuver, which appeared to be successful before the suspect swerved around other CHP units and drove away.
Sparks could be seen flying from underneath the vehicle as they fled.
Suspect motioning out of window
Continuing to drive at extremely slow speeds, hovering around 15 miles per hour, the suspect has begun motioning out of the window towards pursuing officers.
It's not clear exactly what they were motioning.
Car continues to evade pursuing officers with two shredded tires
After losing their front right tire, chunks of the suspect's back right tire began to give away, though they continued to flee from officers, still circling around the Compton area.
Vehicle loses tires, sparks fly
After supposedly running over a spike strip, the suspect drove for a considerable time before the front right tire of the allegedly stolen vehicle ripped off, causing sparks to fly from underneath as they continued to drive through Compton.
Suspect swerves around traffic stopped at light, driving on wrong side of road
The suspect made a wide turn around several cars stopped at a red light, heading into lanes on the opposite side of the road.
Suspect heads back to Compton, near spot where incident began
After exiting the freeway, the suspect headed back through Compton, close to where the incident with LASD deputies initially began.
Pursuit heads to freeway
At about 9:10 p.m., the suspect got onto the 710 Freeway before transitioning to the southbound 5 Freeway near Boyle Heights, still evading pursuing CHP officers.
Suspect rams through fences
As they were avoiding pursuing California Highway Patrol officers, the suspect rammed through a pair of chainlink fences at Lemon Street and E. 8th Street in Central City.