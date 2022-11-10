Authorities chasing stolen vehicle suspect in Orange County

Authorities chasing stolen vehicle suspect in Orange Countyget the free app
Authorities are chasing another suspect in Orange County.
There was an earlier pursuit of two people that ended near Knott's Soak City.
This separate pursuit began with a man driving a black sedan. He jumped out of the vehicle while in a nearby housing complex.
The suspect jumped into a white van and repeatedly rammed an police cruiser before driving away.
Homeowner shot at suspect before stealing truck
The homeowners that were involved in a brief fight with the suspect may have shot the suspect.
Video appears to show the homeowners firing two to three shots at the suspect as he was getting into the car.
Suspect driving on the wrong side of the road nearly hits oncoming cars
The suspect continued to drive away from police after stealing a truck.
The suspect nearly hit two oncoming cars.
Suspect enters home, steals truck
The suspect stole another truck after breaking into someone's home.
The homeowners began brief fight with the suspect before jumping into their car and driving away.
Suspect bails out car, after crashing into a vehicle
The suspect jumped out of his van after it stalled on the street following a crash.
Sparks fly from suspects back left tire
The suspect drives through a gas station while sparks flew from his back left tire.
The suspect crashed also crashed into a passerby's vehicle shortly after exiting the station.
The driver was originally wanted for a traffic violation. Police also said they were wanted for a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.
Suspect blows through red lights
The suspect continued to recklessly drive away from police.
The driver clocked in speeds at about 80 mph while on surface streets even driving onto the sidewalk at times.
Anaheim police in pursuit of the suspect
The pursuit began with Fullerton police but was picked up by Anaheim police.
The suspect repeatedly rammed an Anaheim police car before taking off onto a nearby freeway, reaching high speeds.
The driver exited onto Western Avenue and continued to drive at high speeds while also going onto the wrong side of the road.