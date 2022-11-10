Watch CBS News

Authorities chasing stolen vehicle suspect in Orange County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are chasing another suspect in Orange County.

There was an earlier pursuit of two people that ended near Knott's Soak City.

This separate pursuit began with a man driving a black sedan. He jumped out of the vehicle while in a nearby housing complex. 

The suspect jumped into a white van and repeatedly rammed an police cruiser before driving away.

 

Homeowner shot at suspect before stealing truck

The homeowners that were involved in a brief fight with the suspect may have shot the suspect. 

Video appears to show the homeowners firing two to three shots at the suspect as he was getting into the car.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect driving on the wrong side of the road nearly hits oncoming cars

The suspect continued to drive away from police after stealing a truck. 

The suspect nearly hit two oncoming cars.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect enters home, steals truck

The suspect stole another truck after breaking into someone's home. 

The homeowners began brief fight with the suspect before jumping into their car and driving away.

By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect bails out car, after crashing into a vehicle

The suspect jumped out of his van after it stalled on the street following a crash. 

Tires give way, suspect attempts to smoke officers out 01:44
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Sparks fly from suspects back left tire

The suspect drives through a gas station while sparks flew from his back left tire. 

The suspect crashed also crashed into a passerby's vehicle shortly after exiting the station. 

The driver was originally wanted for a traffic violation. Police also said they were wanted for a stolen vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.

snapshot-4.jpg
CBSLA
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Suspect blows through red lights

The suspect continued to recklessly drive away from police.

The driver clocked in speeds at about 80 mph while on surface streets even driving onto the sidewalk at times.

Pursuit suspect flying through rush hour traffic 00:57
By Matthew Rodriguez
 

Anaheim police in pursuit of the suspect

The pursuit began with Fullerton police but was picked up by Anaheim police. 

The suspect repeatedly rammed an Anaheim police car before taking off onto a nearby freeway, reaching high speeds.

The driver exited onto Western Avenue and continued to drive at high speeds while also going onto the wrong side of the road.

Suspect repeatedly rams Buena Park PD vehicle 01:06
By Matthew Rodriguez
