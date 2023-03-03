Authorities chasing grand theft suspects accused of robbing store

Authorities chasing grand theft suspects accused of robbing storeget the free app
Authorities are in pursuit of a grand theft suspect. The pursuit began with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department before getting passed off to the California Highway Patrol.
The chase took authorities through Chino and onto the CA-60 Freeway. The suspect then exited the 60 Freeway to get on the southbound I-605 Freeway.
Police believe there are at least two people in the cars.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the pursuit began when two men, who are in their 50s, allegedly robbed a store on the 12600 block of Frederick Street in Moreno Valley.
Driver goes down the wrong way of road
The driver in the suspected grand theft auto vehicle drove on the wrong side of a long stretch of roach in the Downey-Norwalk area.
There may now be three people in the car. Originally, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department stated that two men were involved in the grand theft and pursuit, however, California Highway Patrol said that the driver was a woman.