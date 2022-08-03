4 injured, 1 killed in shooting, crash in Panorama City

4 injured, 1 killed in shooting, crash in Panorama Cityget the free app
At least four people were injured and one person was killed Wednesday in a shooting and crash in Panorama City.
Los Angeles Police officers responded to reports of a shooting near Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue at 2:27 p.m.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people were injured and taken to the hospital.
Views from SKY9 showed one person who was killed laying on the sidewalk covered by a white sheet.
According to the LAPD, they were searching for a suspect who fled in a dark-colored BMW.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.