Sam's Club memberships are half price this September
This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.
We've found a deal on a warehouse membership you don't want to miss this September: Bulk retailer Sam's Club is offering memberships for 50% off right now.
Now through Sept. 30, new Sam's Club members can join the bulk retailer for just $25, and gain access to exclusive deals on everything they need for back to school, plus discounts on gas, exclusive Sam's Club food and events. Note that you'll need to sign up for auto-renewal to get this deal.
Get a Sam's Club membership starting at $25
Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations. The warehouse giant offers bulk pricing on many popular household and grocery items, plus members-only pricing on tech and appliances.
You can even get discounted gift cards at Sam's Club -- that's like free money in your pocket.
Sign up for an annual Sam's Club membership today, and start saving money on groceries, gas and so much more.
Why we like Sam's Club memberships:
- Sam's Club offers travel deals, a car-buying program, plus pharmacy, tire, optical and photo centers.
- The chain offers free curbside pickup, and, in some locations, same-day delivery.
- Sam's Club members get access to the chain's gas stations, which typically offer gasoline at prices lower than competing nearby stations.
- Sam's Club offers discounts on gift cards from many of your favorite retailers.
You can find your local Sam's Club location (and Sam's Club Fuel Center) using the club finder tool on the Sam's Club website.
You can also join Sam's Club Plus for $40 off
The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. Sam's Club Plus members get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off glasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before any other Sam's Club members.
Sam's Club Plus membership, $70 (regularly $110)
Best Sam's Club gift card deals
We've selected our favorite "free money" Sam's Club gift card deals and shared them below. While you're at it, be sure to check out all the other deals at Sam's Club right now as well, including this month's instant savings book deals and ongoing clearance deals.
Sam's Club restaurant gift card deals
Many of the best Sam's Club gift card deals sell out, so if you see something you like, hop on it fast.
- Get $30 in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards for $21
- Get $85 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards for $75
- Get $30 in Starbucks gift cards for $29
- Get $30 in Taco Bell gift cards for $29
- Get a $50 White Castle gift card for $37 (check stock now)
- Get $50 in Krispy Kreme gift cards for $37.50
- Get $50 in Chuck E. Cheese gift cards for $37.50
- Get $50 in Golden Corral gift cards for $40 (check stock now)
- Get a $100 Panera Bread e-gift card for $85
- Get $30 in Wendy's gift cards for $29
- Get $50 in Bob Evans gift cards for $40
- Get a $50 IHOP gift card for $37.59 (check stock now)
Sam's Club video game gift card deals
These video gaming gift cards are your key to getting digital downloads of brand new releases at a discount. Here are the best gaming gift card deals.
Best Sam's Club movie ticket deals
Want to see "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning," "Barbie," and other movies in the theater this summer? Don't pay full price -- Sam's Club has deals for tickets for most major cinema houses.
- Two AMC Black movie tickets (NY, NJ, CA), $22 (check stock now)
- Two movie tickets for Regal Cinema, $19 (check stock now)
- Two Regal 2 movie tickets (CA, DC, Philadelphia, NYC), $21 (check stock now)
- Get a $50 gift card to Movietickets.com for $37.50
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- Sam's Club: The best benefits to having a warehouse club membership
- Save on Apple Watch, Mr. Coffee and more during the Walmart Labor Day 2023 sale
- Electrolux Labor Day sale: Save $500 on top-rated washers and dryers
- Standing desks that take your home office to the next level
- Best Android smartphones of 2023 so far
for more features.