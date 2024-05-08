Pre-order a brand-new 2024 Apple iPad Pro right here

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple just announced its updated iPad Pro tablet lineup for 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the latest models, including how much they cost, when they're available, which model and configuration is best for you, and how you can preorder one right now.

All of the new iPad Pro models are available right now for preorder. The tablets begin shipping May 15, but shipping dates for popular configurations are already slipping to mid- to late-June.

2024 Apple 11" iPads Pro tablets

2024 Apple 13" iPads Pro tablets

All of the new iPad Pro tablet configurations run the latest version of iPadOS; come with the same collection of preinstalled apps; and have a vast selection of apps available from the App Store -- including powerful pro tools, like Final Cut Pro 2 and Logic Pro 2. These iPad Pro models are also play well with Apple iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News, Apple Arcade and Apple's other services. Each offers a battery life up to 10 hours and has a single, USB Type-C port. The new Apple Pencil Pro and a redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard are here, too, and they're sold separately.

The 2024 11" iPad Pro is the fastest and sharpest-looking yet

Display size: 11-inch | Display type: Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display | Processor: Apple M4 | Operating system: iPadOS | Internal storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Casing color options: silver, space black | Port: USB Type-C | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple Pencil support: Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), Apple Pencil Pro | Keyboard support: Apple Magic Keyboard | Security: FaceID | Size: 9.83 x 6.99 x 0.21 inches | Weight: 0.98 pounds | Price range: $999 to $2,299

For an iPad power user, the new, 2024 edition of the 11-inch iPad Pro is literally a dream come true. For the first time, the iPad now offers an Ultra Retina XDR display (with 2,420 x 1,668 pixel resolution) that uses the latest OLED technology to provide sharper, more detailed content with brighter and more accurate colors. The new display offers a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and features enhanced anti-glare technology that scatters ambient light. This makes the screen easier to see in a wider range of lighting situations.

The 2024 iPad Pro is also faster and more powerful than ever. In fact, it runs using the advanced M4 processor and relies on a redesigned CPU, GPU and NPU that offers performance that's up to four times better than previous iPad Pro models offered -- while requiring less power. This means the 11-inch iPad Pro can process up to 38 trillion operations per second and still has an up to 10 hour battery life that's consistent with all other current iPad models.

This iPad Pro model comes with your choice of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage. It's available in silver or space black and comes in a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration. It's compatible with the new Apple Pencil Pro and a redesigned Apple Magic Keyboard (both sold separately).

At the time of purchase, for the first time ever, you can choose between a display with standard glass or one with a nano-texture glass that offers much lower light reflectivity. This means you'll see sharper content, with more accurate colors and greater detail in a wider range of ambient lighting situations. The more expensive nano-texture glass is only an option for the configurations with 1TB or 2TB of internal storage.

Beyond just the incredible processing power of the M4 silicon and the absolutely gorgeous OLED display, what sets the new generation of iPad Pros apart is a thin, 5.1mm design. It also runs a new generation of what Apple refers to as "Pro Apps." These take full advantage of the processing power, Apple Pencil Pro and new Magic Keyboard to offer the kind of abilities that not even the latest MacBook Pros can offer. Think video editing, graphic design, photo editing, audio recording, gaming and more. It's also a powerful drawing and note taking tool. And it can handle all of the other tasks people expect from an iPad -- just way faster and with a higher level of performance, plus vastly improved graphics.

In addition to studio-quality microphones; a front-facing camera that's now positioned along the landscape edge of the tablet; and a four-speaker sound system, the tablet supports spatial audio, data transfer speeds up to 40GB per second, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. This version of the iPad Pro, with its Ultra Retina XDR display (OLED) is ideal for power users, gamers, graphic designers, content creators, musicians, photographers, videographers and anyone else who requires a tremendous amount of computing powered combined with an 11-inch touchscreen display.

2024 13" iPad Pro lets you produce video like -- yes -- a pro

Display size: 13-inch | Display type: Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display | Processor: Apple M4 | Operating system: iPadOS | Internal storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB | Casing color options: Silver, space gray | Port: USB Type-C | Wireless connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 | Apple Pencil support: Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), Apple Pencil Pro | Keyboard support: Apple Magic Keyboard | Security: FaceID | Size: 11.09 x 8.48 x 0.20 inches | Weight: 1.28 pounds | Price range: $1,299 to $2,599

Hands down, this is the most powerful and versatile Apple iPad ever released. Not only is the processor cutting-edge, but so is the amazingly detailed and vibrant 13-inch OLED display. Yet, the tablet is incredibly thin (0.20 inches) and weighs a mere 1.28 pounds. Despite all of the new technology that's packed into this powerhouse of a tablet, battery life is up to 10 hours (which is consistent with all other current iPad models).

The 13-inch iPad Pro gives you the option for up to 2TB of internal storage. And for the first time, the Tandem OLED Ultra Retina XDR display is available with either a standard glass or optional nano-texture display glass that does a better job reducing glare from ambient light sources. This 13-inch model offers the same advanced features and power as the new 11-inch model, so it offers Apple's redesigned CPU, GPU and NPU, an advanced front- and rear-facing camera setup, a four speaker sound system (with spatial audio support), an array of four studio quality microphones and so much more.

This is the tablet you want in your hands when using the new Final Cut 2 app for video editing or the Logic Pro 2 app for music production. And beyond the apps that come preinstalled, there are more than two million additional apps available from the App Store, with many now being upgraded to support the Apple Pencil Pro and redesigned Magic Keyboard. Power tablet users can leave their laptop behind and have more processing power and performance than ever before possible -- using just an iPad.

Sure, the iPad Pro is ideal for graphic designers, videographers, content creators, photographers, musicians and audio producers, but it's just as useful to college students, and everyday users who need extra processing power and a larger display (that's ideal for multitasking). It's also a stelar mobile gaming device and productivity tool.

Whether you're streaming music or video, using the rear-facing camera to scan paper documents, shooting 4K video, or using the Apple Pencil Pro to handwrite, draw or annotate on the display, the new 13-inch iPad Pro offers advanced processing power, a high storage capacity and an extra-large touchscreen that makes it easy to handle even the most advanced tasks just about anywhere.