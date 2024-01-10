The best smart trackers in 2024: Find what you lost with Apple AirTags, Tile and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tile

The last time you lost your keys or your wallet, what did you do? Did you scour your home in a panic, thinking you'd lost some of the most important things you own? iPhones have the "Find My" app, but what do you do with a missing purse, or even a pet? You use a smart tracker, of course.

From Apple AirTags to Tile trackers, we've found the perfect way to protect what's important to you.

Whether you're an iPhone user or an Android user, we've sifted through some of the best smart trackers you can find. There are trackers that fit inside bags. Others are keychain-friendly. There are even card-shaped trackers meant for your wallet. All of these trackers have one goal in common: making sure you know exactly where your stuff is. And most of them are affordable, too, so you can make sure the whole family has one when they need to find their backpack. Or their keys. Or whatever it is that they're searching for.

Related: How we select our products

Read more for our picks on the best smart trackers in 2024 and never lose sight of those mega-important goodies ever again.

Best smart trackers in 2024

Opt for the ubiquitous Apple AirTag for its reliability when used as part of the iOS ecosystem, or go for a card-shaped tracker you can slide into your wallet like a credit card so you never have to suffer that heart-stopping moment where you think you've lost something. Find our picks for the best smart trackers in 2023 below.

Apple AirTag: $24

Amazon

The Apple AirTag is still the gold standard for smart trackers. Its dominance hasn't waned since its launch in 2021. Designed exclusively for Apple users, this compact tracker syncs flawlessly with devices like the iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It may be about the size of a quarter, but that doesn't keep it from being a powerful tracker.

With the U1 ultra wideband chip, the AirTag offers "Precision Finding," making the search for your lost items pinpoint accurate. And with the expansive Find My network, whether it's a wayward wallet or elusive keys, they're within your grasp, even if you're searching for a device that may be turned off. (Sometimes thieves think they're being clever; they're not.)

Plus, there's no constant scramble for a charger. The AirTag's battery life up to a year per tracker. When it's dead, you can just replace the internal CR2032 battery. You'll also get warnings if you happen to walk off without an AirTagged item or if your phone happens to detect an unknown AirTag traveling with you.

The only real caveat with the AirTag: Only Apple users can use one, so if you're an Android user, you'll have to look for a tracker solution elsewhere. Everyone using iPhones would do well to grab a few of these and drop them in bags and wallets, or attach them to keychains.

Why we like this smart tracker:

It seamlessly integrates with Apple's Find My network for precise tracking.

Its battery lasts up to a year and is replaceable.

Its Precision Finding feature utilizes the U1 chip for pinpoint accuracy.



Cube Tracker: $25

Amazon

The Cube Tracker is a surprisingly efficient alternative to mainstream trackers. It comes already latched to a keyring, so it's super simple to attach to whatever you want to keep safe.

Can't find your phone? Use the Cube Tracker to trigger your phone to ring, vibrate, or flash. Secure it to anything you value, and the easy-to-use Cube Tracker App will guide you right to it -- though you'll need to keep in mind that it's a Bluetooth tracker in contrast to AirTags, so it has a bit of a different range and mode of operation. But it's reliable and works well -- and even doubles as a shutter button for your phone's camera.

Here's how it works. It displays the last known location of your item on a map. Press a button and the Cube Tracker chimes, guiding you to your item. And for those days when you're in a rush, the separation alarm is super helpful, altering you if you leave an item behind.

And if the tracker ends up running out of battery, you're still covered. Simply replace the battery yourself. It also comes with an extra battery, so you don't have to buy one right away.

The Cube Tracker is a compelling alternative for people outside the Apple ecosystem. It's easy to use, multifunctional, and, most importantly, helpful for keeping your belongings at your side where they belong.

Why we like this smart tracker:

The Cube Tracker can act as a remote shutter for your phone's camera.

It has a separation alarm that notifies if an item is left behind.

An extra battery is included.



Tile Pro: $23

Amazon

The Tile Pro is the best tracker from the popular Tile brand, which you've probably heard of just as much as AirTags. And the "Pro" title isn't just for show -- that becomes obvious when you try one out. It's also pricier than many of the other trackers on the market, but for good reason.

This rugged tracker can easily fit into most spaces or hang from a keyring, but either way, it's built to last. The protective metal framing means it's going to hang in there for the foreseeable future.

While most of its functionality is managed via app, it has a button that lets you quickly locate lost items, which is super useful if you're in a hurry and you just want to see where your things are -- because they're not lost, after all. The gadget has a loud, clear speaker as well, so you can hear the tone ring out when you need to locate your lost item.

There are also plenty of other ways to use the Tile, from location histories to alerts that prompt you when you may have left an item behind.

If you need a tracker that puts in work, every day, with an easy-to-use app and rugged exterior, the Tile Pro was made for you. It's best served as an item finder for those serial key misplacers, and even younger kids who need something a bit larger to hold in their hands, because everyone loses something now and then.

Why we like this smart tracker:

It's rugged and down for anything, with a metal frame.

Its quick locate button will be able to alleviate stress for many users.

It's reliable and ready to go at a moment's notice with a plethora of app-based features.

Chipolo Card: $30

Amazon

Not all trackers are slim enough to fit in your wallet. But the Chipolo Card slides right into a purse, or affixes to a flat surface. This card-shaped smart tracker reliably tracks items without the user need a keychain, loop or other accessories.

It has a connection that extends up to 200 feet, and it boasts IPX5 water-resistance. But one of this tracker's greatest features is its proactive approach to keeping your stuff safe. Let's say you leave your wallet behind somewhere. Chipolo Card promptly sends a notification to your phone. Super simple, super easy.

On the off chance you're beyond the immediate Bluetooth range, the Chipolo app lets users to pinpoint their item's last known location on a map. If that's not enough, the Chipolo community can also help track things down, similar to the AirTags' functionality.

The Chipolo Card also has a suite of additional features. Users can share access with loved ones, ensuring everyone stays in the loop. Voice commands have been seamlessly integrated with the likes of Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri, too. It also doubles as a remote selfie button.

Unfortunately, it does use a non-replaceable battery, so you'll have to get a new card once a year is up. But for that year, you'll get great service out of your Chipolo Card, and it's a fantastic alternative to the big names on the market.

Why we like this smart tracker:

It can stay connected from up to 200 feet away.

Its slim design means it fits into wallets or attaches to flat surfaces easily.

Its proactive notification system sends timely alerts so you don't leave your stuff behind.



Tile Slim: $25

Amazon

The Tile Slim fits right in your wallet, much like the Chipolo Card. Its form factor is just like your everyday credit card.

This tracker's two-way finding feature can be a day-saver. If you're having a crisis about where your wallet might be, a quick double-tap on the tracker's logo, subtly located at the bottom left, will have your phone ringing out, even if it's on silent. The tracker connects to your phone via Bluetooth, signaling its presence with an audible alarm, so you can just give a listen when you're looking for something.

Thanks to its IP67 rating, the occasional splash won't hurt it, so if you happen to drop your wallet in a puddle or something, your tracker won't be ruined.

Perfect for safeguarding wallets or documenting travels, this tracker is a blend of elegant design and practical utility. And people might think you have a really cool-looking black business card in your wallet, too.

For those wondering about battery life, Tile Slim boasts an enduring three-year lifespan. But do note: Due to its ultra-slim design, when the time eventually comes, you'll need to switch out the entire device, not just the battery.

Why we like this smart tracker:

It fits into wallets with since it's credit card-shaped.

It's rated IP67 for water resistance and accidental falls/splashes.

Its two-way finding feature locates phones by ringing them, even if set to silent.



Related content from CBS Essentials