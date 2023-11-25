Best deals to shop on Small Business Saturday today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is Small Business Saturday, an annual shopping holiday that takes place the day after Black Friday. The event encourages shoppers to support small businesses and local shops. Many people focus their Black Friday shopping on big name retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair. Today is the day to pay some special attention to smaller businesses -- many of which are offering excellent Cyber Weekend deals as well.

The shopping team at CBS Essentials has put together this list to help you find great small businesses to support during your Cyber Weekend shopping. Many of these brands have made Oprah's Favorite Things List over the years and some are available on Amazon with Prime shipping. Plus, these items make excellent holiday gifts.

Keep reading to shop our favorite Small Business Saturday picks or check out Amazon's top small business deals by clicking the button below.

UnHide Marshmallow faux fur blanket: Save $100

UnHide

This luxuriously soft faux fur blanket has taken social media by storm this year. It's made by the small business UnHide, a vegan lifestyle brand dedicated to making ultra-cozy and cruelty-free home goods.

"I don't do reviews, but I had to leave one for this blanket," says one Amazon reviewer. "I have never had a blanket that was so soft, so cuddly or so warm! Yes, it's pricey, but 1000% is worth the money! If you're a blanket lover, I highly suggest you buy this one. You will not be disappointed!"

The Unhide Marshmallow is featured as one of Amazon's top Cyber Monday deals at 20% off. But right now, you can get an even better deal on UnHide's website where it is on sale for $149 ($100 off the regular price of $250)

Tushy Basic 2.0 toilet seat attachment bidet: 45% off



Amazon

Bidets are becoming an increasingly popular addition to American bathrooms. Bidets clean you after you use the toilet via a stream of warm or room-temperature water that comes out of a nozzle. Devotees claim the bidet experience leaves them feeling cleaner than using toilet paper. Right now, you can get one of the most popular bidets from Tushy for a whopping 45% off to upgrade your bathroom experience.

The Tushy Basic 2.0 bidet features adjustable temperature and pressure control settings. In just ten minutes, you can set this bidet up in your own bathroom. There is no need for electrical hookups or extra plumbing to attach this bidet to a standard toilet.

"I recently purchased the Tushy Basic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment, and I have to say, it's a game-changer for my bathroom routine! This non-electric bidet is easy to install and use, and it's a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to traditional toilet paper." shared one Amazon buyer.

Skylight digital picture frame: 29% off

Amazon

A digital picture frame makes a great gift for moms, grandparents or partners. This Skyight digital frame displays your photos on its 10-inch touchscreen display. You can get the whole family involved in the gift by asking them to send photos and memories to a designated email address to have them displayed on the screen.

"[I] bought this for my mom so that my siblings and I could share pictures with her from anywhere," said an Amazon customer who gifted the product. "It's so easy to setup and to use. The display screen is perfect size and the quality of the pictures and video are great as well.! I would highly recommend this product!"

Get it on sale now for $120, reduced from $170.

Treblab Z2 over-ear workout headphones: 42% off

Amazon

The Treblab over-ear workout headphones feature advanced noise-canceling technology and great sound quality. They offer 35 hours of playtime per charge and recharge quickly and are a great choice if you need a new pair of headphones for working out.

One Amazon reviewer wrote; " I use these at the gym, and they're perfect. They're comfortable, hold a charge for a long time, have great sound, are lightweight, and stay snug on my head."

The 4.3-star headphones are currently 42% off on Amazon. They're one of Amazon's top small business deal picks and currently available for $70 (regularly $120).

Truff white truffle gift set: 25% off

Amazon

If you need a holiday gift for the foodie or home chef in your life, check out this Oprah-approved truffle gift set. Truff's white truffle oil infuses real white winter truffles with olive oil to create a decadent finishing oil that works well on a variety of dishes including fish or pizza.

"Truff can do no wrong by me. I've given the hot sauce to a lot of people," Winfrey says. "This is Truff's new set: a white truffle oil and hot sauce combo pack that's (chef's kiss) so delicious."

The gift set is 25% off on Amazon now.

Lumineux teeth whitening kit

Amazon

Looking for a way to whiten your smile? Check out this Amazon small business spotlight deal on the Lumineux teeth whitening kit. This kit comes with a whitening mouthwash, whitening toothpaste, a set of 14 whitening strips (7 treatments for top and bottom teeth) and a toothbrush.

This kit is advertised as safe for sensitive teeth. It is also fluoride-free.

"This product really works. I saw a noticeable difference almost immediately and it's not harmful to your teeth." said an Amazon customer.

Get the 17-piece whitening kit for just $27 (reduced from $45).

PicassoTiles 100-piece magnet building set: 46% off

Amazon

Looking for a fun activity to keep children entertained over winter break or to gift this holiday season? Check out this unbeatable Smal Business Saturday deal on PicassoTiles. These clear magnetic 3D blocks can be used to build all kinds of fun creations.

"They are great for creative play with my toddler and I know we will be building and creating with them well into the future. These tiles are such a great value for the money and are great quality." shared one parent.

They are recommended for kids aged 3 and up. Right now, you can get a 100-piece set for $32 (regularly $60).

