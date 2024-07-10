CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

An older man smiles while testing a new hearing aid with the help of an audiologist. LightFieldStudios via Getty Images

Hearing loss can affect adults of any age, but it's not uncommon for this condition to grow worse over time. Age-related hearing loss can be a problem for around one in three people over 65, and by the time you reach 75, that number jumps to roughly 50%. Don't wait until the issue gets out of hand: schedule an appointment with your doctor to discuss whether hearing aids are right for you, then check out our top picks below for the best hearing aids for older adults.

You deserve a hearing aid that works for you, combating mild to profound hearing loss effectively while making life better thanks to rich audio features and easy instructions for everyday use. That means no medical devices with subpar sound amplification or poor usability.

Your doctor, as well as a trusted audiologist or hearing specialist will help you understand the extent of your hearing loss and settle on a hearing aid that can help. Check out the best hearing aids for seniors in 2024 below now to learn which brands and devices you may want to consider.

What is the best hearing aid for seniors?

Looking at both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, we considered factors like a simple user-friendly design, good sound technology and affordability to find the absolute best hearing aids for older adults.

Best overall: Jabra

Jabra Best for more advanced hearing loss: Phonak

Phonak Most affordable: Audien Hearing

Audien Hearing Best sound quality: Sony

Sony Best hands-free hearing aid: Go Hearing

Prices listed for prescription hearing aids may differ from what you see when discussing hearing aids with your care team. That's because different factors can affect costs such as charges for a professional fitting and programming services to get you all set up. Our prescription-grade hearing aid prices are calculated based on data from different healthcare providers and customer accounts.

Our top pick : Jabra Enhance Plus

Jabra

The first OTC hearing aid from Jabra, the Enhance Plus is a tiny device that could pass for a pair of wireless earbuds at first glance. This design offers a sleek, almost invisible look that won't stand out.

The best features for this hearing aid include a long battery life (10-plus hours per charge), great speech amplification, and a lower price point than most prescription hearing aids.

Prices start at $799 for the Jabra Enhance Plus hearing aids.

Pros:

Easy set-up and maintenance using the Jabra Enhance app.

Great battery life.

Nice balance of affordability and accessibility, making these our pick for best OTC hearing aids.

Cons:

Jabra mobile app is currently only available for iOS.

Sound quality and background noise cancellation features could be better.

Best for moderate to severe hearing loss : Phonak Audéo Lumity

Phonak

This hearing aid has several new and impressive features over previous Phonak hearing aids, such as improved tech that can focus on nearby voices: StereoZoom boosts front-facing conversations, while SpeechSensor makes it easier to hear voices from people to your side or even behind your back.

This hearing aid also offers Bluetooth connectivity for both iOS and Android devices and fitness-tracking features like step counts. If you're interested in controlling your hearing aid from your phone, the mobile Phonak app makes everyday adjustments a breeze.

As a prescription hearing aid, the Phonak Lumity is available in four technology tiers, with more functionalities (and a higher price) tied to higher ones. These include L30 (essential), L50 (standard), L70 (advanced), and L90 (premium).

Prices start at around $1,800 for the lowest tier, the Lumity L30 hearing aid.

Pros:

High-quality sound amplification from a trusted hearing aid brand.

Multiple tech tiers can make it easy to find the right device for your needs (and your budget).

Mobile app compatibility with iOS and Android devices.



Cons:

MyPhonak app has conflicting reviews about user friendliness.

Choosing the right tech tier can be overwhelming -- consult with your audiologist to find the right fit for you.

Most affordable : Audien Hearing Atom 2

Audien Hearing

If you want quality hearing aids from the most budget-friendly hearing aid brand, look no further than the Atom 2 hearing aids by Audien Hearing.

This small and discreet hearing aid can be just as useful for people with severe hearing loss as they are for those with mild to moderate hearing loss. The Atom 2 by Audien Hearing also offers solid background noise cancellation.

Don't just take our word for it -- according to Audien Hearing, this hearing aid currently holds a 4.5 out of five star rating with more than 500,000 customer reviews.

These budget-friendly hearing aids are available for just $189 at Audien Hearing below.

Pros:

The absolute lowest price you're going to find for high quality OTC hearing aids from a trusted and budget-friendly hearing aid brand.

Multiple preset programs can make these a great pick for people with varying degrees of hearing loss, as well as anyone with the inner ear disorder Ménière disease, which can require multiple adjustments throughout the day.

24-hour battery life on a single charge.

Cons:

Small size and sleek design can make these difficult to maneuver or configure for older adults.

Sound amplification and background cancellation features aren't as crisp or robust as other, pricier models.

Best sound quality : Sony CRE-E10

Sony

Whether you're trying to listen to music, focus on a nearby conversation or simply relax along with the ambient sounds of everyday life, crisp sound quality is important. This hearing aid offers that and more, such as speech enhancement and feedback reduction at a quality to rival many prescription hearing aids.

If you want a premium hearing aid that you can fit yourself with perks like Bluetooth connectivity and an exceptional battery life, this is the hearing aid for you.

One caveat: You will have to deal with a price tag closer to prescription hearing aids versus your average OTC device, as the CRE-E10 is normally available for $1,299.

Pros:

Exceptional sound quality for OTC hearing aids.

With a battery life clocking in at more than 25 hours per charge according to Sony, these hearing aids are the longest-lasting devices on this list.

Cons:

Higher price than most OTC hearing aids.

Although there are automatic adjustments that kick in based on your environment, there are no touch controls or physical buttons -- all adjustments can be made via a mobile app, which can take some getting used to.

Best for hands-free phone calls and wireless streaming : Go Hearing ultra

Go Hearing

This behind-the-ear OTC hearing aid comes with several standout features, such as Bluetooth streaming capability, hands-free calls, and a whopping 20-hour battery life, that make it a great tool for older adults tired of having to manually handle their hearing aid every so often.

Thanks to its flexibility and included measuring tool, this hearing aid is easily fitted and configured on your own -- no visits to an audiologist or specialist required if you'd prefer to get situated from the comfort of home.

Pros:

Comfortable and lightweight, especially for behind-the-ear hearing aids, which can sometimes be on the bulkier side.

Impressive battery life for OTC hearing aids.

Cons:

Sound performance isn't as impressive as other hearing aids.

No mobile app, so adjustments are limited to the device's buttons.

What are the different hearing aid styles?

The sheer variety of hearing aid styles and models can be overwhelming for people of any age, let alone seniors hoping for a quick and easy recommendation from their doctor.

There are smaller devices that make for a less noticeable look, while slightly bulkier hearing aids have parts that sit comfortably behind and around the ear. Go to your next audiologist appointment prepared by knowing the most common styles you might come across, including:

Behind-the-ear (BTE): BTE hearing aids loop over the top of the ear, with most of the electronics in a plastic case behind it. With the largest design, these provide optimal sound amplification over other models.

BTE hearing aids loop over the top of the ear, with most of the electronics in a plastic case behind it. With the largest design, these provide optimal sound amplification over other models. Receiver-in-the-canal (RIC): RIC hearing aids (as well as the smaller receiver-in-the-ear, or RITE, devices) are similar to a BTE in design, but with a connecting wire in place of the BTE's earmold. This gives the ear canal more room and results in a more comfortable fit.

RIC hearing aids (as well as the smaller receiver-in-the-ear, or RITE, devices) are similar to a BTE in design, but with a connecting wire in place of the BTE's earmold. This gives the ear canal more room and results in a more comfortable fit. In-the-ear (ITE): ITE hearing aids are custom-made to sit entirely in the outer ear. These devices have a longer battery life and usually come with more features, such as volume control, than smaller models.

ITE hearing aids are custom-made to sit entirely in the outer ear. These devices have a longer battery life and usually come with more features, such as volume control, than smaller models. Completely-in-the-canal (CIC): CIC hearing aids have the smallest design, with a custom-built shell that fits in the ear canal. These are the least noticeable, but don't offer many features or the most powerful sound amplification.

CIC hearing aids have the smallest design, with a custom-built shell that fits in the ear canal. These are the least noticeable, but don't offer many features or the most powerful sound amplification. Open fit: A variation of a BTE, an open-fit hearing aid has an over-the-ear design with an open dome in the canal instead of a tube or mold. This keeps the ear canal open for natural sound to enter the ear as well – ideal for mild to moderate hearing loss.

How much do hearing aids cost?



When it comes to hearing aid prices, there are two groups to consider: prescription hearing aids and over-the-counter, or OTC hearing aids.

One 2018 survey of over 2,000 adults found that the average price for high quality prescription hearing aids cost around $4,600 -- with the caveat that prices range widely for a number of reasons and can be anywhere from $1,000 to more than $8,000 per pair.

OTC hearing aids are a relatively new category where customers can get their hands on decent devices for much lower costs -- less than $1,000 a pair. These typically come with less robust tech features (making them ideal for people with mild to moderate hearing loss) and none of the complex extras that you get with a prescription hearing aid.

Can hearing aids help with tinnitus?

Tinnitus is an auditory issue where one perceives persistent or intermittent sounds (such as a ringing, roaring or buzzing) that don't have a real outside source. While they don't cure or reduce the severity of tinnitus, hearing aids are considered by experts like those at the National Council on Aging (NCOA) to be a leading treatment option for relief from tinnitus.

The best hearing aids for tinnitus can help you manage frustrating or distracting symptoms, thanks to features like customizable hearing programs and advanced sound-processing capabilities. Some quality hearing aids can effectively mask the persistent sounds that come with tinnitus, distracting users from the most persistent symptoms of tinnitus.

Some prescription-grade hearing aids let users fine-tune sound settings on the fly, which is ideal for dealing with tinnitus symptoms that come and go or change in severity over time.

How we chose the best senior-friendly hearing aids of 2024

For a closer look at how we rate products, here is what we prioritized while putting together our list of the best hearing aids you can buy today:

Usability: Hearing aids for seniors should be easy to put in and take out. Cleaning and making daily adjustments should be easy, as well. We stuck with senior-friendly hearing aids that meet these requirements.

Hearing aids for seniors should be easy to put in and take out. Cleaning and making daily adjustments should be easy, as well. We stuck with senior-friendly hearing aids that meet these requirements. Comfortability: We paid attention to the design, shape, and fit of each hearing aid to ensure only the most comfortable hearing aids made the list.

We paid attention to the design, shape, and fit of each hearing aid to ensure only the most comfortable hearing aids made the list. Affordability: We looked at both prescription hearing aids and the more budget-friendly OTC devices to make sure we highlight high quality hearing aids of all price points.

We looked at both prescription hearing aids and the more budget-friendly OTC devices to make sure we highlight high quality hearing aids of all price points. Customer reviews: All of our hearing devices hold a four-star review or higher from happy customers just like you.