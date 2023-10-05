50 last-minute Christmas gifts for the Dad who has everything

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

What?!?! There's just a few days until Christmas, but you haven't yet found the perfect gift for your dad? We know that shopping for dad can be a huge challenge, which is why so many people default to buying their pop yet another boring tie, some new socks, or even run-of-the-mill underwear. Well this year, you can do better. Give your father a gift he'll truly love –- something that's fun, unique, useful and that he'll enjoy throughout the year (and potentially for many years to come). We put our gifting experts to work, and they came up with this roundup of fun and unique holiday gifts that are perfect for dads.

Whatever your budget, we've found some great gift ideas suitable for any dad. Just be sure to start your shopping early, since some of these products are incredibly popular and could sell out quickly. Also keep in mind, some of these gifts take extra time to create and ship, so plan accordingly.

The best Christmas gift ideas for dad

Show your father just how much you care with these thoughtful and unique gift ideas. We've rounded up this collection of curated Christmas gift options to choose from. It's still not too late to take advantage of Amazon Prime shipping, or 2nd day/overnight shipping to ensure your gifts arrive in time to place under the tree -- but you'd better not wait too much longer.

For the guy who thought he had everything: Custom bobblehead

Bobblehead Craft

Find your favorite photograph of your dad, upload it to Bobblehead Craft's website, answer a few questions and in less than 25 days, your dad will receive a custom-made and personalized bobblehead that looks just like him. Choose between a six-, seven-, eight- or nine-inch tall bobblehead that is constructed using polymer clay.

When ordering a custom bobblehead, you'll provide details about your dad's eye color, hair color and skin tone. You can also have up to a 25 character inscription engraved onto a metal plate on the base of the bobblehead. There are hundreds of body designs, outfits and props to choose from, so you can easily capture you're dad's appearance and personality, while showcasing his job or hobby in a fun and whimsical way.

Pricing starts at $70, but plan on spending around $100 for a fully customized bobblehead with a premium outfit and props.

What we like about the custom bobbleheads from Bobblehead Crafts: This is a unique and highly customizable gift that allows you to showcase your dad's appearance, personality and career (hobby) is a fun way.

For the nostalgic dad: Victrola Premiere T1 turntable system

Amazon

Chances are, your dad grew up listening to vinyl records –- before CDs and streaming music were even a thing. If he still has his old vinyl record collection stored in the attic or basement, or you want him to relive his childhood years playing music the "old fashion" way, gifting him a turntable system is something he'll really enjoy.

The Victrola Premier turntable system includes a pair of 60-watt bookshelf speakers, so except for the albums themselves, it comes with everything needed to play 33 ⅓ or 45 RPM vinyl records.

One feature this turntable system has that the ones from your dad's early years did not is Bluetooth functionality. This means the turntable can wirelessly stream audio to speakers, so there's no need for lots of speaker wires crisscrossing a room. Victrola has been manufacturing record players for more than 115 years, so it's likely a brand your dad will remember. And if you want to add a few vinyl records to your gift, check out Victrola's online record store.

What we like about Victrola Premiere T1 turntable system: This is a well-designed and affordable turntable system that includes speakers, so after just a few minutes of setup, it'll be ready to play dad's favorite vinyl records.

For the casual, but classy, pop: Untuckit shirts

Untuckit Shirts

Instead of a tie, help your dad update his wardrobe with comfortable, well-made, stylish clothing from Untuckit. This company is known for its premium casual and dress shirts that are designed to be worn untucked. If he's got enough shirts, the brand also offers a beautiful selection of sport coats, khaki pants and other seasonal items.

Many of the button-down shirts in the Untuckit collection are wrinkle-resistant. The selection of colors, patterns and styles will help make it easy to choose shirts that fit his personality, while allowing you to easily update his wardrobe. You'll also discover plenty of flannel and cotton chambray options too.

The price of each shirt ranges from $80 to $105, but first time customers can get 20% off their online order. If your dad needs to refresh his casual business wardrobe, we suggest any of the styles from Untuckit's sport coat collection, combined with a button-down shirt and chino or corduroy pants –- all of which are designed to fit together into comfortable and timeless outfits. If you can't decide on a specific color or style, simply give your dad an Untuckit gift card and let him choose for himself.

What we like about Untuckit shirts: The company offers a vast selection of high-quality and comfortable clothing with consistent sizing. It's easy to mix-and-match pieces into fashionable outfits that can be worn as everyday wear or casual business attire.

For the dad who craves adventure: GoPro Hero 12 Black camera

Amazon

The new GoPro Hero 12 Black camera has been redesigned to make it easier to use than ever, yet it's still able to capture extremely detailed and immersive video or photos at up to a 156-degree field of view, in almost any lighting situation. In fact, the camera is just as easy to use as a point-and-shoot camera. What's great about this camera, is that it can be used in places many other cameras (and smartphones with cameras) can't go. It's waterproof, temperature resistant and extremely durable. Plus, GoPro offers dozens of optional mods, mounts and accessories that greatly extend the capabilities of the camera – whether it's being mounted on a tripod, attached to someone's equipment, or connected to their body to shoot video at up to 5.3K (30fps) resolution or capture still images at 27MP.

Be sure to read our full review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black, which in our recent coverage of the best action cameras of 2023, received the accolade for being the "Best action camera overall."

What we like about the GoPro Hero 12 Black camera: Your dad will love using this camera to chronicle and share family events, vacations and everyday activities. This easy-to-use and extremely versatile camera can capture incredibly detailed video and still images.

For the Dad who needs a man-cave upgrade: Samsung's Frame 4K smart TV

Samsung

There's no shortage of options when it comes to choosing a 65-inch 4K smart TV. However, amongst our readers, Samsung's "The Frame" is consistently the most popular TV pick. We love the 65-inch screen size, because it's perfect for most living rooms or bedrooms. Be sure to check out our full review of this unique smart TV and discover why we recommend it so highly.

Powered by the Tizen OS that provides easy access to all sorts of streaming content, the 65-inch version of Samsung's "The Frame" offers some unique functionality that make it stand out from the competition -- it's designed to be hung on a wall. The TV utilizes a thin bezel that features a customizable picture frame. As a result, when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching programming, it automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte finish. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors. Thanks to "The Frame's" thin (just one-inch thick) design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame on any wall. It's able to use its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can showcase more than one billion colors.

What we like about Samsung's "The Frame" 65-inch 4K Smart TV: "The Frame" is more than just a basic TV. Think of it as a piece of home decor with tremendous functionality as both a smart TV and a device that can showcase famous works of art or digital photos in a way that enhances the aesthetics of any room.

For the dad who loves a quality steak: Allen Brothers petite steak sampler

Allen Brothers

Whether your dad is a backyard BBQ enthusiast or a kitchen steak chef, surprise him with a premium USDA Prime steak package delivered to his door. This package from Allen Brothers features two each of 4-ounce filet mignons, 6-ounce sirloin strips and 8-ounce ribeyes.

Each piece of meat is wet-aged for extra tenderness, hand-cut and individually shrink-wrapped before it's flash frozen to lock in all of the natural flavor and juices.

If you're looking for something even more extravagant, consider gifting your dad eight, 8-ounce USDA Prime filet mignons, which can be ordered for $390. These steaks are sourced from a select group of small, family-owned ranches in the Midwest.

What we like about Allen Brothers petite steak sampler: Your dad will savor every bite of these premium cuts, the quality is among the very best available.

For the dad who loves to tailgate: Weber Traveler portable gas grill

Weber

Ideal for tailgating and camping, the Weber Traveler portable gas grill can extend the BBQ experience far beyond your backyard. It sets up in minutes and uses 16-ounce gas containers or can connect to a larger tank with an adapter. With a single stainless steel burner, it delivers 13,000 BTU of even cooking power across a 320-square-inch cooking area.

At just 49 pounds, this grill easily folds and fits in your car. Its folding cart with two wheels makes setup a breeze. When folded, it measures 37.2 x 43.6 x 23 inches, with an aluminum frame. Choose from three grill lid colors: black, red, blue or an all-black "stealth" edition.

What we like about Weber Traveler portable gas grill: This is a well made, easy to transport grill that can be set up in minutes.

For the dad who loves golfing: Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf

Rapsodo

With the Rapsodo mobile launch monitor, your dad will be able to take his golf game to the next level. It can be used to analyze a golf swing in real time, provide a slow motion video replay and use shot tracer technology to watch the ball fly through the air. It's designed to work with an Apple iPhone and can be used either indoors or outdoors.

By taking advantage of doppler radar, this device offers professional-level accuracy within 2% of high-end launch monitors. It's able to measure nine core golf matrices, including carry, total, side carry, ball speed, smash factor, launch direction, club speed, launch angle and apex.

The device offers personalized insights that will help a golfer better understand the game and improve faster. To take full advantage of this device, a premium membership (sold separately) is required. The unit itself is portable (6.85 x 4.72 x 2.28 inches) and can be set up in just minutes.

What we like about Rapsodo mobile launch monitor for golf: There's a lot of powerful tech packed in this present, but a golfer does not need to be tech savvy to take full advantage.

For the reading, writing dad: Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon

The Amazon Scribe is a full-featured Kindle e-reader that has been one of our top picks since it was first released. The 10.2-inch Paperwhite display mimics the look of paper and is visible in any lighting situation -– from direct sunlight to a dark room. With its 16GB of internal storage, this e-reader has enough space to hold thousands of eBooks or hundreds of audiobooks.

Measuring 7.7 x 9.0 x 0.22 inches and weighing in at just 15.3 ounces, what sets Scribe apart from other Kindle e-readers is that it comes with a stylus, allowing someone to use this device as a digital note taking tool. Not only can the user create an unlimited number of digital notebooks, but each can contain any number of individual digital pages (containing notes or sketches). It's also possible to annotate eBook content, as well as any PDF documents imported into the device.

What we like about Amazon Kindle Scribe: Scribe is portable and lightweight, making it ideal for extended reading or note-taking sessions. It connects to Wi-Fi, allowing direct eBook, audiobook, or PDF file transfers without a computer. Notes can be easily shared or automatically synced with a computer.

For a dad who loves his specs: Warby Parker eyeglass or sunglass gift card

Warby Parker

Warby Parker has become synonymous with offering an ever-changing lineup of affordable and stylish prescription eyeglasses, non-prescription readers and sunglasses that can be selected and purchased online or from one of the company's many retail locations. Giving your dad a Warby Parker gift card in the amount of at least $200 will allow him to select his own pair of frames with prescription lenses. Keep in mind that if dad wears bifocal or progressive lenses, these will cost more.

Using the company's home try-on feature, your dad can visit the Warby Parker website, choose the home try-on option and have his choice of five eyeglass frames sent to him. After trying them on for himself, he can choose the frames he likes, return the samples, submit his prescription and have his eyeglasses made and shipped (typically within one to two weeks). There's also an online-based virtual try-on option that relies on the camera built into someone's computer or mobile device.

In addition to dozens of men's eyeglass frames that are available in a wide choice of styles (including acetate, metal, mixed and nylon), shapes (aviator, rectangle, round, etc.) and colors, the company offers both prescription and non-prescription sunglasses.

What we like about a Warby Parker gift card: Shopping for eyeglasses has never been so easy and affordable. And to top it all off, for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. All glasses come with a 30-day, hassle-free return or exchange policy.

For the dad who already loves his TV: Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and light strip

Nanoleaf

If your dad enjoys watching movies on TV, this gift can help his viewing experience become much more immersive. The Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and lightstrip kit is designed to be placed behind a TV. This kit also includes a small camera that attaches to the top of a TV and faces the screen.

The camera analyzes what's being displayed and adjusts the light strip's colors and brightness in real-time to sync with the on-screen action. TV watchers can easily adjust the degree of immersion — from soft ambient lighting to fluid color melts or a bright and direct match to what's happening on the screen.

The strip itself has 10 lighting zones that can be controlled together or separately. And better yet, this kit is fully compatible with 50+ other Nanoleaf smart lighting products, including the new Shapes limited-edition ultra black hexagons smarter kit ($220) or the Canvas smarter kit ($130). Both provide on-wall ambient smart lighting that can all be controlled together using the same app.

What we like about Nanoleaf 4D screen mirror and light strip: This is a powerful and easy to operate smart lighting kit for anyone who watches TV shows or movies on a 65-inch or larger TV.

For the cozy, outdoorsy dad: Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit

Breeo

There's something very special about sitting around a firepit in a backyard and spending quality time with friends and family. The Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit is 22 inches wide and made from heavy-gauge stainless steel. It's a wood-burning, outdoor fire pit that can be used to create a backyard bonfire or for grilling.

By utilizing a proprietary airflow design, this fire pit generates very little smoke and won't permeate people's clothing with that all-too-familiar campfire smell. The entire unit weighs 62 pounds and measures 27.5-inches across and is 14.75-inches tall. It's made in the USA. Upon arrival, this fire pit has a shiny blue steel appearance, but over time, it will develop a unique patina.

What we like about Breeo X Series smokeless fire pit: The fire pit is well made and durable. It will make the perfect addition to your dad's backyard.

For the dad who... loves your dad: Standees lifesize cardboard cutout

Standees

You've seen them in supermarkets and retail shops, but here's a unique opportunity to have a life-size cardboard standee created of your dad from a favorite photo. Simply head over to the Standees website, upload a photo of your dad and choose the height of the standee you want (up to 9' 10"). In a matter of days, the cardboard standee will be shipped and ready to be gifted.

While you can have the standee created on coated cardboard, for a bit more money a foam core backing or heavy outdoor plastic can be used. It's easy to add some additional personality to the standee with an optional speech bubble or thought bubble and custom text. Standee's team of expert photo editors will take whatever photo you supply of your dad and modify it, as needed, to create the perfect cardboard cutout standee.

What we like about this Standee cardboard cutout: If you're looking for a fun and unique idea that your dad can showcase and share at his home or office, a life-size, custom cardboard cutout is a fun and memorable gift people will be talking about for years.

For the dad who deserves a home theater: Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar

Bose

Most larger 4K smart TVs (55 inches or more) prioritize slim design over sound quality. To match their stunning visuals, consider adding a soundbar or surround sound system for immersive audio.

For guys who enjoy watching sports or movies, connecting the new Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar will enhance any TV's sound quality dramatically. It can be used alone, or be combined with a subwoofer and rear speakers to create a complete surround sound system. This soundbar supports Dolby Atmos.

The Bose Smart Ultra TV Soundbar also utilizes the company's proprietary TrueSpace technology. This separates sounds and places them in different parts of a room to create more immersive spatial audio. On its own, the soundbar includes six transducers, including two upward firing dipole speakers, so it will feel like a space is filled with sound from every direction, even overhead. The soundbar measures 41.14 x 4.21 x 2.29 inches and comes with a handheld remote. It also accepts voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

What we like about Bose Smart Ultra TV soundbar: The soundbar utilizes Bose's impressive audio engineering and design to give TV viewers a far more enjoyable listening experience than what their TV is capable of providing on its own.

For the pickleball dad: Helium Atmos pickleball paddle set



Amazon

Pickleball has become incredibly popular, especially with the older crowd. So if this is a sport your dad already plays, or might enjoy trying out, the Helium Atmos Pickleball paddle set is the perfect gift.

This set comes with four USAPA-certified pickleball paddles with texture, a tactile comfort grip and a lightweight honeycomb core. The frame of each paddle is made from carbon, carbon fiber and polypropylene. Their surface measures 16 x 8 inches, while the grip is 4.87 x 4.5 inches. This construction makes the paddles lightweight and easier to control. It also allows players to have a stronger and faster swing.

Included with this kit are six rotationally molded outdoor Pickleballs and a sports bag to hold everything. Whether your dad starts playing Pickleball for fun or decides to enter into tournaments, this kit will help him elevate his game.

What we like about Helium Atmos Pickleball paddle set: This is a great "starter" set for an amateur or casual Pickleball player, but the paddles are equally suitable for more advanced players.

For the Lego collector dad: Lego mosaic maker

Lego

Even if your dad is not a Lego fanatic, one Lego kit he'll likely enjoy building is the Lego mosaic maker. It's unique because the person giving this as a gift (or your dad) will need to submit a portrait photograph of someone (such as an adult, child, grandchild, or even a pet) to Lego, where it will be scanned and converted into a custom Lego set using 4,701 small white, light gray, dark gray and black Lego pieces.

You can see exactly how your selected photo will look as a 24 x 24-inch Lego mosaic before ordering it by visiting Lego's website and uploading a photo. This is a gift your dad could enjoy putting together with his grandchildren or by making it a family project.

Lego is not just a toy for kids. In fact, the company offers more than 160 Lego sets designed specifically for adults and that cost hundreds of dollars. There's the 1961 Chevrolet Corvette kit ($150) that can be built using 1,210 Lego pieces, or the Eiffel tower set ($630) that will challenge even the most skilled Lego builder with its 10,001 pieces. One of the more popular Lego sets for adults is the Lego Titanic ($680). It comes with the required 9,090 Lego pieces and is designed to take the average person around 15.5 hours to complete.

What we like about Lego Mosaic Maker: This is a unique, personal keepsake gift that's ideal for Lego fans or anyone who enjoys putting together jigsaw puzzles. (Although the kit walks the person putting it together step by step through the process.)

For the dad who already loves his grill: Ooni Koda 16 gas pizza oven

Amazon

Who doesn't love gourmet pizza? The portable Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven makes crafting delicious homemade pies a breeze. Whether your dad's cooking for himself or hosting pizza parties, it's perfect for the job.

The oven heats up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit within 15 minutes, and can then fully cook a Neapolitan-style pizza in about a minute. Setup takes less than two minutes. It comes with everything needed (except for the pizza ingredients). Your dad will adore the compact, weather-resistant design, but most importantly, the 16-inch homemade pizzas he can make with it.

What we like about Ooni Koda 16 gas pizza oven: This is a high-quality, easy-to-use and portable outdoor pizza oven.

For the road-warrior dad: Yeti 30-ounce travel mug

Yeti

Ideal for someone who commutes to work, enjoys camping or simply wants to keep his favorite beverages hot or cold, the Yeti 30-ounce travel mug comes in 18 color choices and is made from stainless steel.

The double-wall vacuum insulation will keep a drink hot or cold for hours, plus it can withstand dents, even if dropped.

This Yeti mug even comes with a convenient twist-on lid that prevents spills. It's great for hot coffee, iced tea or smoothies. The bottom of the mug will fit into the cup holder of most vehicles.

What we like about Yeti 30-ounce travel mug: This is a durable and nicely designed travel mug that features a built-in handle, so it's easy to hold.

For the dad who carries it all: Timbuk2 custom messenger bag



Timbuk2

For any guy with a modern style, who refuses to carry a stuffy looking briefcase, consider giving him a Timbuk 2 gift card for between $150 and $200. This will allow him to order a custom-designed, ultra-durable messenger bag that can hold his most important papers, belongings and a laptop computer.

From the Timbuk 2 website, your dad can choose the bag's color combination and size, plus add extra features (like a drink holder, padded laptop computer pocket and padded shoulder strap). While all of the messenger bags have the same core design, they're available in four sizes.

The person designing the bag can pick the color for each of the three outer panels. There are more than 40 eco cordura canvas colors to choose from, including several that are reflective. All of the bags are made from recycled pre- and post-consumer materials and are designed to resist moisture. The company's new design features stronger and more stylish buckles and straps.

What we like about Timbuk2 custom messenger bag: We love the durability and customizable aspect of the bag. Pre-designed messenger bag options are available on the company's website.

For the dad who really needs a new wallet: Bellroy Hide and Seek Premium Edition billfold

Bellroy

An elegant leather wallet is a gift your dad will use for many years. What sets this Bellroy wallet apart is its interior design. Without creating a lot of unwanted bulk, it's able to hold bills and multiple credit cards. There's even a special hidden compartment and small coin pouch within the wallet. In other words this wallet offers a really nice balance between timeless elegance, a sleek design and versatile functionality (based on what it can hold).

What we like about Bellroy Hide and Seek Premium Edition billfold wallet: This is a well made and affordable wallet that's designed to hold bills, coins and multiple credit cards while maintaining a slim design that fits easily into a pocket.

For the cozy dad: A Paka Apparel hoodie

Paka Apparel

What material is as warm as wool and as soft as cashmere, but more durable and less expensive? The answer is the combination of royal alpaca fiber and recycled nylon that's used to make Paka Apparel's "The Hoodie." The alpaca fiber is sourced from Puno, Mexico, dyed in the mountains of Arequipa and then woven in Cusco, Peru by female artisans.

The end result is a classically styled hoodie that's extremely lightweight (about 10 ounces, which is three times lighter than wool). It's incredibly soft, odor-resistant and thermoregulating. The hoodie offers really good heat retention, but it is breathable, so it's comfortable to wear in a variety of climates and temperatures -– indoors or outdoors.

What we like about this hoodie: We love this hoodie because it's super comfortable, stylish, soft and extremely well made by a small and independent company based in Peru. It will quickly become one of your dad's favorite pieces of outerwear.

For the gym dad: Herschel Novel duffel bag

Herschel

Whether your dad needs a sturdy overnight bag or a duffle to carry his gym clothes, this stylish Herschel Novel duffle bag will do the trick. It's affordably priced, but made from 100% polyester, with leather webbing and handles. Everything stays safely inside the bag thanks to the zipper closure.

There's even a convenient and well lined side compartment to hold shoes. This bag has a timeless design that's available in a dozen colors. In addition to the handles, it also comes with a removable shoulder strap.

What we like about Herschel Novel duffel bag: This duffle bag is perfect for someone who regularly visits a gym or needs an easy to carry overnight bag that can also be used as a carry-on during airplane flights.

For the dad who needs a little hygiene help: Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9700 smart toothbrush

Sonicare

At your dad's age, he probably knows how to brush his teeth properly. But with the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9700 smart toothbrush, he can take his dental hygiene to the next level. This is a smart electric toothbrush with a built-in pressure sensor. With the help of a smartphone, not only will this toothbrush tell your dad how long to brush his teeth for the optimum cleaning, it'll also monitor the pressure he's using to prevent damage to his gums.

This Sonicare toothbrush will remove 10x more plaque than a traditional toothbrush and will help to improve gum health starting within two weeks. It also removes more stains than a conventional toothbrush and has five different modes for cleaning and whitening. And it can help with tongue care too. This high-end Sonicare model comes with seven brush heads (including four types), one charging glass, one charging travel case and a wall plug.

What we like about Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean 9700 smart toothbrush: This is one of the most advanced toothbrushes available. It's great for maintaining overall dental hygiene, stain removal, teeth whitening and improving gum and tongue health.

For the handy dad: Leatherman Signal (19-in-1 multitool) for outdoors

Leatherman

Here's a modern take on a classic Swiss Army knife that will help your dad prepare for and enjoy his next outdoor adventure. This is a 19-in-1 multitool that fits in a pocket. It can also be worn on a belt, thanks to the supplied sheath. The tool itself weighs just 7.5 ounces and is a mere 4.5-inches long.

Despite its small size, it contains an impressive collection of tools, including pliers, a wire cutter, knife, saw, hammer, fire starter and a can opener. It also comes with a 25-year warranty. Nine handle color options are available.

What we like about Leatherman Signal (19-in-1 multitool) for outdoors: This pocket-sized multitool can be used in a wide range of outdoor situations, including camping, hiking or fishing.

For a dad who loves that extra-smooth shave: Gillette heated razor starter kit

Gillette

One of Gillette's latest wonders is a heated razor with a stainless-steel warming bar to evenly distribute warmth across the skin.

This shaver uses Gillette's five blade cartridges and takes advantage of Flexdisc technology to smoothly glide along facial contours. It's also waterproof, so it can be used in the shower.

Combine all this with a sleek and ergonomic handle and a rechargeable battery, and your dad can experience a unique and soothing shaving experience.

What we like about Gillette heated razor starter kit: The kit comes with the shaver itself, two blade cartridges and a charging station.

For the dad who can relax anywhere: The Vista hammock

Yellow Leaf Hammocks

Whether indoors or outdoors, there's nothing like a hammock for that sensation of floating in midair. Yellow Leaf is a luxury hammock company that's taken its most comfortable design and adapted it into something that's portable (weighing in at about 12 pounds). The hammock can be set up in about a minute (without tools) and that has a capacity of 330 pounds. The hammock is called The Vista and we think it could become the favorite gift your dad receives this holiday season.

This durable hammock comes in a backpack for easy transport. It includes a study aluminum frame and a handwoven hammock chair that uses 2.5 miles of soft performance yarn that comes in your choice of colors and patterns. Your dad (or any guy in your life) can set up this hammock in a backyard, at a tailgating event, on a beach, at a campsite or anywhere he wants a unique and comfortable place to literally kick back and experience full body relaxation.

What we like about The Vista hammock: This is an extremely well-made, durable and attractive hammock that's portable and offers amazing comfort.

For the dad who loves shooting family videos: DJI Osmo Pocket 3



DJI

Using an ultra-lightweight camera that easily fits in a pocket, it's never been easier or more convenient to record family videos, vacation videos, or record a child's recital.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 utilizes a powerful 4K resolution camera on a three-axis mount that's attached to a handle. This means it can record extremely smooth and clear video, even if the camera is in motion. Built into the handle is a two-inch, full-color touchscreen display that works as a viewfinder and camera control system.

To start shooting video, simply turn on the camera and press the Record button on the handle. The thumb joystick controller provides the ability to pan the camera and zoom in or out.

Video can be shot at up to 4K resolution (120 fps) with accompanying stereo sound. And the one-inch CMOS sensor allows the Pocket 3 to capture detailed and smooth video in virtually any lighting situation.

What we like about the DJI Osmo Pocket 3: The design of this camera is ingenious, making it almost foolproof to operate. Video is recorded on a microSD memory card and can be transferred to a computer or mobile device to view, edit, store and share.

For the dad who hates shaving: Philips Norelco S9000 wet/dry electric shaver

Philips

Most guys don't like shaving. However, the Philips Norelco S9000 offers a wet/dry shaving option that's so simple, it's almost fun. This bundle comes with the shaver, a precision trimmer, travel case and a Qi wireless charger.

It uses the company's proprietary SenseIQ technology to provide a smooth and comfortable shave by checking hair density 500 times per second and auto-adapting the shaver heads accordingly. The shaver uses duel steel precision blades that cut hairs in every direction using 165,000 cutting actions per minute.

Your dad can use the shaver on dry or wet skin -- with or without shaving cream -- and enjoy a consistently smooth and effortless shave. Based on his needs, the S9000 offers three shaving modes -- comfort, dynamic or efficiency.

The internal battery keeps the shaver running at peak efficiency for up to 60 minutes per charge.

What we like about the Philips Norelco S9000: This is a premium, well-designed and durable electric razor that offers plenty of versatility without compromising shaving comfort.

For the avid golfer dad: Tohifer golf practice net

Amazon

Getting to the golf course or visiting a putting range isn't always convenient, but with the Tohifer golf practice net, your dad can perfect his golfing skills in the yard or the basement -- wherever there's room to set up this 10 x 7 x 6 foot net. With it, he can practice his driving and chipping. The set comes with the net itself (which has four integrated targets, a 2 x 1 foot turf golf hitting mat, one rubber golf tee holder, five golf balls and a convenient storage/carry bag.

The Tohifer golf practice net can be set up or taken down in less than five minutes and requires no tools. Within its carry bag, the bundle weighs just under 20 pounds.

What we like about the Tohifer golf practice net: This is a well made set that allows avid golfers to practice their skills using their own clubs.

For the history-buff dad: The New York Times Custom front page puzzle



Uncommon Goods

Choose an important date in your dad's life -- such as a birthday or anniversary -- and have a 500 or 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle created that features the front page of The New York Times newspaper on that exact date. Choose any date between 1851 and the present. Newspapers from 1998 or later are reproduced in full color. (If you're commemorating an historic event, keep in mind that major news events are typically reported the day after they actually happened, so choose your newspaper date accordingly.)

The puzzles are created on paperboard. The 500 piece version will measure 19 x 13 inches when complete, while the 1,000 piece puzzle will measure 27 x 19 inches. This is a great gift for someone who's a history buff or enjoys puzzles.

What we like about the New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle: This is a unique way to commemorate a special date in your father's life. And putting the puzzle together can become a family-oriented activity.

For the fitness-minded dad: Coros Pace 3 watch

Coros

If your father enjoys running, biking, skiing or any of 17 other activities, but he isn't tech-savvy enough for a full-featured smartwatch, we recommend the Coros Pace 3 watch with integrated GPS. This watch has a battery life up to 24 days and is very thin and lightweight. This makes it's comfortable to wear during workouts or physical activities.

While the watch offers a nice collection of fitness-related features, it's stylish enough to be worn all day and all night. There's even a sleep tracker built into the watch. Using the integrated GPS, someone can pre-plan their routes or track where they've been. The touchscreen display is easy to view in any lighting situation.

As the watch collects fitness-related data, the information gets transferred to a computer running the Coros Training Hub software or to a mobile app running one of several compatible apps. Its there that the data is analyzed and stored. Your dad will then have access to personalized insight into their overall health and fitness. There are even all sorts of training plans and workouts he can take advantage of directly from the watch. These include oversight and guidance from professional coaches.

What we like about the Coros Pace 3 watch: This smartwatch weighs just 1.06 ounces and is 0.46 inches thick. It's a powerful and durable training and workout tool that's both easy to use and comfortable to wear.

For the dad with too many photos: Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects

Infinite Objects offers a unique twist on digital picture frames. Unlike traditional ones, these modern acrylic frames don't cycle through still images. Instead, they continuously showcase a pre-selected animated piece of art or a favorite video clip. The content is permanently loaded into the frame, eliminating the need for an internet connection. Just turn on the frame, and it instantly displays the installed video clip or artwork.

Choose between a five-, seven-, or 10-inch frame in acrylic, or a five- or seven-inch frame in bamboo. When placing your order, you can upload your own video clip up to 30 minutes in length and at least 1,024 x 576 pixel resolution (in MP4 or MOV format).

Instead of your own video, Infinite Objects offers hundreds of visually interesting animated artworks to choose from. Or, if the frame's recipient owns an NTF, that piece of digital art can be printed to the frame. Pricing starts at $79 and goes up to $450 for the larger size frame that displays a piece limited edition animated artwork.

What we like about Infinite Objects frames: Whether you choose animated artwork or your own favorite video clip to showcase in one of these frames, it will look fantastic. These are a beautiful pieces of decor that can be placed on an office desk, on a dresser, or displayed just about anywhere else. This is a unique gift your dad will enjoy for many years to come.

For the dad with a stuffy man cave: AirThings View Plus indoor air-quality monitor

Amazon

Ideal for a man cave, home workshop, garage, basement, or any common family area, the AirThings View Plus looks like a temperature thermostat, but instead of controlling the temperature, it continuously monitors the air quality in a room and shares a detailed analysis in real-time with a smartphone.

The View Plus accurately monitors radon, PM 2.5m, carbon dioxide, humidity, temperature, VOC and air pressure using a numeric display and a color-coded wave graphic that's displayed on a smartphone's screen. Battery life is up to two years.

What we like about AirThings View Plus: This is a useful and easy-to-use device that can be used in any home or office, garage, or basement to ensure the air quality is as clean and safe as possible.

For a dad who wants both comfort and style: Amberjack Original shoe

Amberjack

This holiday season, treat your dad to a shoe wardrobe upgrade, allowing him to retire those worn-out dress shoes or loafers that have served him for far too many years.

Crafted with A-grade full-grain leather and lined with luxurious sheepskin, these men's dress shoes effortlessly transition from the office to a night out. Combining style and comfort, their timeless design ensures versatility with almost any outfit. Available in 13 color options, the same sophisticated shoe design is also offered in water-repellent Italian suede for added variety.

For less less formal occasions, Amberjack offers The Loafer ($175), which also offers a timeless style that's easy to match with an outfit. This shoe is available in 11 colors and is made from either A-grade, full-grain leather with a sheepskin lining or water-repellent Italian suede.

What we like about the Amberjack The Original shoes: Two words sum up what these dress shoes are all about -- comfort and style.

For the multitasker dad: Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard

Amazon

Upgrade your dad's work-from-home setup with the Flow keyboard. This 75%, tenkeyless (TKL), wired/wireless keyboard is compatible with Windows, MacOS, smartphones, tablets and other Bluetooth-enabled devices. With its slim design, premium PBT keycaps and an ergonomic layout, the Flow ensures a smooth and quiet typing experience, making it an ideal choice for work, gaming or everyday computing.

Thanks to this design, your dad will likely notice and improvement in his typing speed and accuracy. Note -- this 84-key design does lack a numeric keypad. If your dad doesn't like all black keys, a set of black, white and red PBT keycaps are sold separately. As an added touch of elegance and to add to the keyboards modern visual aesthetic, RGB lighting is integrated into the keyboard.

What we like about the Lofree Flow keyboard: This is a well-designed and high-quality wireless keyboard that can make the perfect typing companion to a Windows PC or iMac desktop computer.

For the dad with too many ugly holiday sweaters: Vineyard Vines holiday tees

Vineyard Vines

Elevate your dad's holiday loungewear with the Santa Whale long-sleeve pocket tee. This festive design from Vineyard Vines showcases the iconic whale donning a Santa hat on the front pocket and a larger version on the back. Made from comfortable cotton with a relaxed fit, this tee is available in six sizes and comes in either red or green.

And if you want to add to this gift, a matching pair of flannel pajama pants ($75) are available in five holiday patterns (all of which coordinate perfectly with these holiday shirts. To complete the holiday-themed, at home loungewear outfit, we also suggest the Vineyard Vines Classic suede shearling slippers ($98).

What we like about Vineyard Vines holiday lounge tees: These are colorful and festive shirts that showcase the iconic Vineyard Vines whale. They're also extremely soft and comfortable to wear.

For the audiophile dad: Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 wireless earbuds

Amazon

For a stylish and versatile audio experience, consider the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earbuds. Beyond their upscale design, these wireless earbuds excel in noise cancellation, boast 9.2mm dual hybrid drivers, an extended wireless range and a long battery life.

The wireless charging case adds convenience to their pocket-friendly appeal. Powered by an advanced proprietary digital signal processor, these earbuds deliver exceptionally high-quality audio for music, TV shows, movies, podcasts, and hands-free calls.

What we like about Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 wireless earbuds: These are premium quality earbuds that sound amazing and look stylish. They can easily be worn in an office setting for hands-free calls.

For the frequent-traveler dad: Away's The Carry-On

Away Travel

Some of the biggest problems with most carry-on, hardshell bags are that they're not durable enough, their wheels don't roll smoothly and their design does not allow them to hold too many outfits or belongings. Well, the folks at Away have re-designed the carry-on, making it an ideal travel companion for a weekend getaway or business trip.

The Medium carry-on has a durable, but lightweight polycarbonate shell and smooth rolling wheels that rotate 360-degrees. On the inside, the two main compartments use a compression system that allows plenty of clothing and other gear to be transported safely. We're particularly fans of the bag's extendable handle that's comfortable in the hand as the carry-on is being wheeled around. There's also an integrated handle on the bottom that makes the bag easier to lift into the overhead compartment in an airplane.

This bag, which comes in 10 colors, features a TSA-accepted lock for added security and a well-constructed zipper that holds the bag shut. This model will hold between five and seven outfits.

What we like about Away's The Carry-On: It measures 21.7 x 14.4 x 9 inches, so it adheres to the size requirements of most airlines.

For the dad who's not too old to still look young: Kiehl's Fresh Start men's essentials gift set

Kiehl's

Kiehl's offers an entire line of skin care products specifically for men. The Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set is a collection of products that can help a guy energize their daily skincare routine in a healthy way. The set includes the company's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men and a bar of the Ultimate Man Body Scrub soap.

When used together, these products moisturize, reenergize and exfoliate a guy's skin -- leaving it looking and feeling healthier. And best of all, two of the products are used in the shower and can replace their existing soap or body wash, while the moisturizer applies in seconds after their shower. This gift bundle is a $64 value being sold for just $43. It's a great gift for any dad.

And if your dad is engaged in that never ending battle to fight wrinkles, Kiehl's Age Defender for Him Gift Set ($82) is another perfect gift. This product bundle includes the company's Ultra Facial Cleanser, Age Defender Cream Moisturizer and Age Defender Eye Repair cream.

For the golfer, boater or outdoors man, Kiehl's offers its Facial Fuel Men's SPF 20 Moisturizer ($45). This 6.8 fl oz tube offers the company's paraben-free and sulfate-free formula that will keep your dad's face moisturized and protected from the sun when he's out and about. It's formulated with caffeine, vitamin C and vitamin E.

What we like about Kiehl's skincare products for men: All of the company's products are easy to apply and are made from high-quality ingredients.

For the sock-collector dad: Happy Socks Christmas prints

Happy Socks

Normally, we would not recommend a holiday gift as boring as socks, but in this case, we're happy to suggest these as the perfect stocking stuffer. For the holiday season, the folks at Happy Socks have released a whole series of holiday-themed men's socks that will instantly snazzy up his holiday wardrobe.

The Gingerbread Cookies Socks Gifts Set includes one pair of socks that showcase gingerbread men and Christmas trees. The socks come packaged in an ornament-style box that can be hung on a tree or included within a Christmas stocking.

If you want to be a big more extravagant, Happy Socks put together a 4-pack Santa's Workshop Socks Gift Set ($64) that includes four pair of holiday-themed socks, each with a different colorful and festive design. And if you're looking to upgrade your dad's everyday socks wardrobe, Happy Socks has a handful of 4-Pack Multi-Color Socks Gift Sets ($64) that contain fun and colorful designs suitable to be worn throughout the year.

What we like about the Happy Socks Christmas Socks: These socks are comfortable, yet stylish enough to be worn with casual business attire, worn with a formal Christmas outfit, or can be enjoyed while lounging around at home.

For the dad who likes his gadgets to do it all: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers

Ray-Ban

These stylish Ray-Ban sunglasses can do a lot more than just protect your dad's eyes from the sun. These sunglasses feature transition lenses, that automatically get dark in the sunlight and turn clear indoors or at night. But that's just the beginning.

These sunglasses also serve as open-ear speakers, so your dad can stream music or any type of audio from their smartphone and enjoy rich and clear audio, even if it's windy outside. These also allow for hands-free calling when they're paired with a smartphone. The audio controls are integrated into the arms of the sunglass frames.

And while the glasses are paired with a smartphone, your dad can use voice commands to get information, ask questions, answer calls or control the audio he's listening to. Another unique thing about these high-tech sunglasses is that they're a 12MP camera built into them. This allows your dad to take pictures or record video clips and share that content directly to Facebook and Instagram. In fact, he can even use the camera and built-in microphones to livestream from wherever he is.

What we like about Ray-Ban's Meta Wayfarer Transition Sunglasses: The design of these sunglasses look just like regular Ray-Ban sunglasses, but they're packed with some useful technologies.

For the minimalist dad: Bellroy slim-sleeve wallet

Bellroy

Bellroy offers a nice selection of high-quality men's wallets, each with a unique design that allows it to hold cash, credit cards, a driver's license and other contents while maintaining a slim form factor that easily fits in a pocket.

The company's Slim Sleeve wallet comes in your choice of nine colors in leather, but if you want a leather-free edition that looks just as elegant, the same design is available in black. This wallet is design to hold between five and 11 cards, offers two quick access slots, a pull-tab for infrequently accessed cards and a separate pocket for bills.

What we like about the Bellroy Slim Sleeve Wallet: This is a well-designed leather wallet that holds a lot of credit cards while staying thin, so it nicely fits in a pocket.

For the dad who already loves his smartwatch: Coach Apple watch strap

Coach

If your father already has an Apple Watch, here's a chance to upgrade its appearance with a Coach watch band. This is a silicone rubber strap with stainless steel hardware. Choose between the 42mm and 44mm width, based on which model Apple Watch it'll be attached to. This band comes in either solid black or white. It features a timeless and iconic Coach design.

Coach also offers a signature canvas Apple Watch strap ($95) that includes black plated hardware -- also for the 42mm or 44mm version of the smartwatch. This watchband also offers a classic and elegant Coach design.

What we like about the Coach Apple Watch band: In keeping with Apple's new philosophy to avoid using leather in its watchbands, Coach has done the same. Yet the Coach bands maintain a sense of style and elegance that the company is known for.

For the dad who needs a better night's sleep: Beautyrest Harmony Lux pillow

Beautyrest

Life is stressful and everyone needs a good night's sleep to get the most out of their days. One of the best ways to help achieve this is with an incredibly comfortable and supportive pillow.

If your dad has already tried memory foam, latex or cotton-filled pillows, but still can't manage to stay comfortable throughout the night, we recommend this Harmony Lux pillow from Beautyrest. It provides luxury, functionality and a premium design that allows for superior comfort and neck support.

Ideal for back and side sleepers, this plush and lightweight pillow uses a responsibly-sourced North American down feather blend. It also uses a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric to help regulate temperature. The Standard version of the pillow measures 26 x 20 x 8 inches. Both the pillow cover and insert are washable and designed to last for many years. We think this will instantly become your dad's all-time favorite pillow.

What we like about the Beautyrest Harmony Lux Pillow: Everything about this pillow exudes a sense of luxury -- from its appearances to its feel and overall quality. The person using this pillow will feel pampered every night.

A perfect stocking stuffer if you're dad's a frequent traveler: Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage

Amazon

The trick to becoming an efficient frequent traveler is being able to navigate your way through airports and hotel lobbies with all of your luggage being carried with you. While most larger luggage pieces and carry-ons now integrate wheels, there's still the need to pile on smaller size bags without further tying up your hands or having to wrap bags over your shoulders or around you neck.

This is where the Chincha Travel Belt for Luggage comes in handy. Using this ultra-durable and adjustable belt, you can attach a backpack or smaller handbag to one of your carry-ons with wheels to make everything easier to move around. The strap itself weighs a mere 7.8 ounces and is made from extremely durable and strong nylon. It can expand up to 45-inches, which is enough to fit around most totes, backpacks, purses, briefcases, or messenger bags.

The Original Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage is a great gift for anyone who travels often and already has a wheeled suitcase or carry-on.

What we like about this Cincha Travel Belt for Luggage: This simple travel accessory makes it easier to navigate around with luggage, while keeping those extra bags secure and attached to the luggage pieces that have wheels.

For a dad who refuses to grow up: Segway Ninebot Electric KickScooter F35

Segway

If your dad has a short commute to work or would have fun buzzing around the neighborhood in style, consider getting him one of the new Segway Ninebot Electronic KickScooters. This F35 model uses a rechargeable battery pack that allows someone to travel up to 40.4 miles at a maximum speed of 18.6mph in Sport Mode.

The scooter has a dual 140mm disc breaking system and uses two 10-inch pneumatic tires to deliver a smooth and comfortable ride. There's even a cruise control option built in. The F35 has a load capacity of 265 pounds. When not in use, the scooter easily folds up for storage. It weighs just 36.6 pounds and is designed for adult riders.

What we like about this Segway scooter: It offers a sophisticated look, while being able to provide a smooth long-distance ride. The F35 scooter is both a practical and fun gift.

For a dad who has expensive shoes: Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand

Everknown

If your dad has expensive sneakers he wants to show off, the Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand offers a really unique and fun way to display those shoes. The stand can be set up on a tabletop, shelf or any flat surface, or mounted on a wall. It has integrated LED lighting and allows the sneaker being displayed to levitate and rotate in mid-air (using magnets).

For a sneaker collector who has invested hundreds or thousands of dollars in a single pair of sneakers, this levitating display is the perfect gift for showcasing that investment. The display measures 19 x 10.4 x 3.4 inches. It's made from acrylic, copper and plastic and adds a futuristic vibe to any room.

The display comes in white, black or red. During the holiday season, when you purchase this sneaker display from Neiman Marcus, you'll receive a $50 gift card. However, if you purchase two of these displays (each one displays a single sneaker), you'll receive a $150 gift card.

What we like about the Everknown Hyperlev levitating sneaker display stand: It's a really eye-catching way to showcase a shoe -- as if it's a work of art.

Gift your dad an versatile tablet with a color e-ink display: Boox Tab Ultra C Pro

Best Buy

Most traditional e-readers, like Amazon Kindles, offer an e-ink display that is not full-color. It's designed simply for reading eBooks and listening to audiobooks. There's also the Amazon Kindle Scribe, which is slightly larger and can also be used for note taking too.

Until the folks at Boox came along, there was not an Android-based tablet with a full-color HD e-ink display. This technology offers some awesome benefits, but a few drawbacks as well, so this tablet is not suitable for everyone. It's biggest perk is that its battery life lasts for weeks -- not mere hours.

The 10.3-inch e-paper touchscreen display is glare-resistant and does not cause eye-fatigue. It can be used in direct sunlight or in a dark room and the screen will be easily readable. These are two things that traditional tablets don't offer. In color mode, it offers 1,240 x 930 pixel resolution (150 ppi), while in B&W mode, resolution is boosted to 2,480 x 1,860 pixels (300 ppi).

Having a full-color e-ink display also means that eBooks and digital editions of newspapers and magazines that include color can now be seen in color, which makes the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro a versatile e-reader, that can also play audiobooks. It comes with a stylus that allows the user to handwrite, draw or annotate directly on the screen when using compatible apps. As a result, the Boox Tab Ultra C pro can be used as a feature-packed note taking device.

Unlike other e-readers, the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro runs the Android 12 OS and can also serve as a full-featured tablet.

What we like about the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro: While not for everyone, it's a really powerful e-reader with a color e-ink display that can handle many of the same tasks as an Android-based tablet. Best of all, its battery lasts for weeks per charge.

Transform your dad's iPhone into an Xbox for gaming: Riot Pwr Cloud Gaming Controller

Amazonm

This handheld gaming controller may look like it came directly from an Xbox game console, but instead of connecting to a video game system, the Riot Pwr controller is designed to be connected to an iPhone. It then uses the smartphone's display and internet connectivity to link gamers to popular cloud-based gaming services.

With this device, your dad can have a console-like gaming experience just about anywhere. It works with cloud-based gaming services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade, Steam and others. After connecting an iPhone to the controller, either a supplied Lighting or USB Type-A cable links the two devices and provides near latency-free online gaming.

Just in time for the holidays, Amazon has the Riot Pwr on sale for 50% off, so you'll pay just $35 for this device that's normally priced at $70. Plus, if you click on the instant coupon box on the product's Amazon page, you'll save an additional 15% -- but only for a limited time.

What we like about the Riot Pwr Cloud Gaming Controller: This is a low-priced gift that allows iPhone users to experience console-like gaming when connected to any of several supported cloud-based gaming services.

Let dad record family and vacation memories: Insta360 Ace Pro

Amazon

The new Insta360 Ace Pro camera is a small waterproof camera that can capture video at up to 8K (24fps) resolution or still images at up to 48MP. The camera is easy to use, and features a wide range of shooting modes. And because its an action camera, it offers enhanced image stabilization.

The camera and lens were co-designed by Leica, a high-end camera and lens manufacturer. It relies on a 1/1.3-inch image sensor and AI-based technology to automatically enhance content as it's being shot.

The full-color, 2.4-inch touchscreen viewfinder screen easily flips up, so the camera operator can use the Ace Pro like a traditional camera or turn it onto themselves and see exactly what they're filming while vlogging or taking selfies. Video content and still images are stored on microSD memory cards.

What we like about the Insta360 Ace Pro: It's a very easy to use and versatile camera that captures fantastic still images and high-resolution video. Your dad will love the portability of this camera and the features it offers when it comes to shooting home videos and capturing vacation memories.

How to pick the perfect Christmas gift for your dad

Everyone's dad is different and has his own interests, personality and lifestyle. That's why it'll probably take a bit of creativity and thought to choose the perfect gift for your dad. This roundup contains fun and unique gifts that our shopping experts have selected as being among the best options available in 2023 for Christmas, Hanukkah or whatever you will be celebrating during the holiday season.

Beyond just your budget, here are some questions to ask yourself when choosing the ideal gift for your father:

Are you looking for a funny or lighthearted gift?

Do you want a sentimental gift he'll cherish?

Will he appreciate a functional gift?

If he has a hobby, like golf or outdoor grilling, would a related gift be most appreciated?

Would he prefer a gift that he'd never buy for himself, but will enjoy using?

Does your dad prefer gifts that can somehow enhance his overall health or wellbeing?

Do you want to present a gift that will outdo your siblings or other family members in terms of extravagance?

Once you determine how much you want to spend and then what type of gift you're looking for -- based on the impact you want to make -- deciding on the ideal gift will be much easier. If a gift needs to be custom made or shipped from a company other than Amazon (which typically offers two-day or faster Prime shipping), be sure to schedule your shopping accordingly.

Just remember, it's not always how much you spend on a gift that will determine how much your dad will appreciate it. It's often more the thought or sentiment behind the gift that he'll truly appreciate.

