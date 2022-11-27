Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Nordstrom: Ugg, Le Creuset, beauty products and more
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale is going on now with tons of deals on shoes, cookware and more. Nordstrom's best sale items tend to sell out quickly, so shop them now before they're gone.
Top products in this article
Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)
Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (reduced from $145)
Le Creuset deep dutch oven, $200 (reduced from $380)
Whether you are shopping for yourself or looking to pick up some holiday gifts for the family, you won't want to miss Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. The retailer currently has tons of shoes, clothing, cookware, makeup and more heavily discounted for Black Friday. Keep reading to explore the best Nordstrom deals before they sell out.
Best Black Friday deals at Nordstrom
Shop the best home, fashion and beauty deals at Nordstrom now.
Our Place Always Pan set: $95 (save $50)
This set from the popular cookware brand Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. It includes the multi-functional Our Place Always pan, a pan lid, a steamer basket and a spatula.
Our Place Always Pan set, $95 (reduced from $145)
Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara: $10 (save $15)
This volumizing mascara promises to deliver feathery, fanned-out lashes. The deep black mascara doesn't clump or get brittle.
Says one Nordstrom reviewer: "I have used this mascara since the week it first released. It is my number one favorite!"
Urban Decay Perversion volumizing mascara, $10 (reduced from $25)
Mac lipsticks: $15 (save $6)
If you're a fan of MAC lipsticks, you may want to stock up on all of your favorite shades now. Nordstrom has MAC lipsticks in a ton of shades and finishes on sale now for $15 each.
MAC matte lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)
MAC satin lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)
MAC frost lipstick, $15 (reduced from $21)
Ugg cozy slippers: $70 (save $30)
These cozy slippers from Ugg make an excellent holiday gift. They feature a plush genuine shearling trim for extra comfort.
Ugg cozy slippers, $70 (reduced from $100)
Le Creuset deep dutch oven: $200 (save $180)
This 5.25-quart cast iron deep dutch oven can be used for slow-cooking, roasting, baking and frying. Its enameled surface minimizes sticking and staining and makes it easy to clean.
Le Creuset deep dutch oven, $200 (reduced from $380)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $78 (save $20)
These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.
During the Nordstrom Black Friday sale, these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $78 -- though the sale does not extend to the petite sizes.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78 (reduced from $98)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $135 (25% off)
"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are 25 percent off.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $135 (reduced from $180)
Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot: $65 and up
This water-resistant Chelsea boot comes in five colors. The pull-on-style women's leather boot is reduced from $100 to $65 during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Pricing varies slightly by size and color.
Caslon Miller water-resistant Chelsea boot, $65 and up (reduced from $100)
Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame: $159
This sleek, freestanding smart picture frame displays photos from your iPhone or other smart device. It comes equipped with an ambient-light sensor that automatically adjusts display brightness, dynamic orientation that allows you to switch the frame from portrait to landscape mode and wireless connectivity to make uploading photos easier.
Aura Carver Luxe digital photo frame, $159 (reduced from $179)
Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set: $675 (save $225)
Save $225 when you invest in an 11-piece Viking cookware set, which includes a 12-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid and steamer insert, 7-quart Dutch oven with lid and a 4-quart sauté pan with lid.
Viking 3-ply 11-piece cookware set, $675 (reduced from $900)
Outdoor Voices exercise dress: $50
Stay cool or work up a sweat in style with this exercise dress from Outdoor Voices. Available in three colors, this dress is up to half off during the Nordstrom Black Friday sale. Pricing varies by size and color.
Outdoor Voices exercise dress, $50 and up (reduced from $100)
Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50 and up
The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Though they aren't included in this year's Nordstrom Black Friday sale, select colors are on sale right now for a whopping 50 percent off.
Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)
Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $69 and up
These woolen women's slide slippers come in six colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're on sale now for as low as $69. Pricing varies by color.
Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $69 and up (reduced from $90)
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $69
This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.
Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest."
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $69 (reduced from $99)
More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now
While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our Black Friday deal articles.
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
- The best early Black Friday luggage deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Calpak and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Samsung phones, iRobot Roomba, Theragun and more
- The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair: furniture, kitchen and more
- Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available at Amazon, and one is discounted ahead of Black Friday
- The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- The best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now
- The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators: Save up to $1,200
- The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
- The best early Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances at Amazon: Keurig, Instant Pot and more
- The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals on washer and dryer combos: Samsung, LG, more
- The best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Braava Jet Mop, Shark IQ and more
- Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more
- The best and quietest dishwashers you can buy, plus early Black Friday dishwasher deals
- The best sofa beds in 2022, plus sofa bed deals ahead of Black Friday
- Upgrade your kitchen before Christmas: The best early Black Friday refrigerator and range deals
for more features.