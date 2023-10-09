2 dead, 1 critically injured in South Gate car crash

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Two people were killed and one other critically injured in a car crash in the South Gate area on Sunday.

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear at this time, but Los Angeles County Fire Department says that two of the victims were found dead upon their arrival at the scene, near Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street.

The third victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to remain in critical condition.

There was no further information provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.