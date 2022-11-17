Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 52 best deals on Apple tech, 4K TVs, laptops, tablets and more

Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals Blog: Today's 52 best deals on Apple tech, 4K TVs, laptops, tablets and moreget the free app
Thanksgiving 2022 is one week away, but Black Friday 2022 is already here.
Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung, Target, Kohl's and more are all holding early Black Friday sales right this very moment. There's no need to wait to save on this year's hottest tech: The best and most-crave worthy gadgets from Apple, Samsung, Amazon, JBL, Razer, Eero and other top brands are on sale now.
To help you keep track of all the best deals, we've started this Ultimate Black Friday Tech Deals Live Blog. It's your one-stop source for all the best deals, whether you're looking for a new pair of Apple AirPods for someone's stocking or a new under-$100 Chromebook or under-$100 tablet to put under the Christmas tree. Take a look at our curated selection of deals below, or use the links to hop directly to each retailer's tech deals.
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal: Get a 40" Roku TV for $98
Today's most popular Walmart Black Friday deal with CBS Essentials readers (that's you!) is this 40-inch television with the Roku operating system built in.
Add a new television to a guest room or a child's room with this 40-inch Roku smart TV by Onn. Accessing your favorite streaming services is a snap on this 1080p TV.
Hot Alexa deal: Save $50 on Amazon Echo Buds now
The Amazon Echo smart speaker line is a smart home favorite, but did you know that Amazon also makes Amazon Echo Buds? Check out these top-rated earbuds while they're on sale now.
Echo Buds are premium earbuds with great sound and a more budget-friendly price tag. They offer many of the same features as the Apple AirPods Pro, including noise cancellation (with pass-through mode) and IPX4 water resistance. A hands-free Amazon Alexa voice assistant is built in too.
Amazon Echo Buds 2, $70 (reduced from $120)
Save $1,000 on this Samsung Neo QLED TV
Samsung is currently offering an unbeatable deal on this 65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV. If you're looking for a new TV for streaming or gaming, you'll want to check out this deal before it's gone.
This Samsung smart TV is a great option if you prefer a QLED Display rather than an OLED display. While some prefer OLED TVs because they provide a crisper display, some gamers don't like it because of concerns about burn-in.
Samsung offers a couple of great gaming-specific features in their QLED 4K TV Series. The first is super ultrawide gameview, a setting that adjusts your screen ratio to 21:9 or 32:9. It also has game bar, an onscreen menu designed for gamers. You can make real-time adjustments to screen ratio, FPS, HDR and wireless headset settings, and even conduct an input lag check while playing.
65" Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K smart TV (2021), $1,600 (reduced from $2,600)
Best Buy Black Friday deal: Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for $299
The Samsung Watch 5 is the perfect smartwatch to gift the Android users in your life this holiday season -- and it's on sale now at Best Buy.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.
The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $299 (reduced from $379)
Save $800 on this premium gaming monitor from Samsung
If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, you won't want to miss this sale on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor. Right now on Amazon, the monitor is $800 off.
Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 features a 4K mini-LED display, a 1-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount.
49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,500 (reduced from $2,300)
Save up to $500 on a MacBook Pro
Apple Macbooks are great laptops, but they tend to come with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, you can score the latest MacBook Pro on sale now for up to $500 off during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
A step up from the MacBook Air, the slightly weightier (three pounds) 14-inch MacBook Pro boasts a powerful active cooling system, which helps keep the 8-core CPU running fast. It delivers up to 21 hours of battery life on a single charge, and features a Retina display that's brighter than the MacBook Air.
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Chip, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $1,600 (regularly $1,999)
14" Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 chip, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $2,000 (regularly $2,499)
Get the Apple Watch 8 for its lowest price all year
The newest Apple Watch just came out a couple months ago, but it's already $50 off at Walmart and Amazon during the retailers' early Black Friday sales. It's the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch Series 8, full stop.
The waterproof Apple Watch Series 8 tracks your activity and your vitals -- it takes ECGs, warns against irregular heart rhythms, measures blood oxygen levels, provides ovulation estimates and can warn others when a serious fall or car accident is detected. It comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
The new second generation Apple AirPods Pro are on sale now for their best price yet
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are still a fairly new release, but Amazon already has them on sale now. These earbuds are one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the year -- so you might want to grab a pair for a friend or family member while they're on sale now.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $230 (reduced from $249)
Today's top streaming deal: Get the Amazon Fire TV Cube for 50% off
In need of some entertainment for the holidays? Consider the Amazon TV Fire Cube. This streaming device is 50% off right now and can be used to stream all of your favorite shows and holiday movies.
With a hexa-core processor that delivers fast, fluid 4K streaming, the Fire TV Cube is the most powerful option when it comes to Amazon's Fire TV streaming systems. Equipped with a control-compatible soundbar and A/V receivers, you can go entirely hands-free and just ask Alexa when you want to change something on the TV.
Amazon Fire TV Cube, $60 (reduced from $120)
Save $99 on AirPods Max headphones
The trendy AirPods Max headphones are $99 off now on Amazon. These stylish headphones are popular on TikTok, where users that consider them a "hot girl walk" essential.
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)
Amazon's newest premium smart TV is on sale now
This Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TV was just released last month, but Amazon already has it on sale for $200 off as an early Black Friday deal.
The Amazon Fire Omni TV features a QLED display with Dolby Vision IQ. It has an adaptive brightness feature to adjust the picture based on the lighting in the room. Plus, it doubles as an Echo with Amazon Alexa built in. Like the super trendy Samsung "The Frame" TV, these TVs act as a piece of wall art when not in use.
65" Amazon Fire Omni QLED TV, $600 (reduced from $800)
Walmart Deals for Days: The Roku Ultra LT streaming stick is only $30
The Roku Ultra LT streaming stick is one of Walmart's hottest deals during this week's Deals For Days sale.
This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $30.
Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80
Walmart doorbuster: Save $1,050 on this Samsung robot vacuum
Walmart has an absolutely crazy Black Friday deal on the Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum. Originally priced at $1,299, you can get this 4.5-star-rated Samsung robot vacuum for $249 at Walmart.
This is an absolutely unbeatable deal on an excellent robot vacuum. It uses LiDAR to create room maps; you can use the accompanying app to create no-go zones for the vacuum to avoid. The Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum is smart enough to identify what floor type it's on so it can adjust its suction accordingly.
Samsung Jet Bot robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $1,299)
Save $95 on this Amazon Ring alarm bundle
If you're planning to go out of town this holiday season, you may want to invest in a Ring security system so that you can keep an eye on your home while you are away. Right now, this popular Ring bundle is $95 off on Amazon.
This Ring Alarm set brings together three components: Amazon's video-capturing Echo Show 5, the Ring Indoor Cam and an eight-piece Ring Alarm system featuring a Ring Alarm keypad, a base station, a motion detector, a range extender and four contact sensors. The bundle is rated 4.7 stars (out of five) by Amazon users.
As with other Ring DIY home-security systems, other (sold-separately) pieces can be added as your needs change or grow. And, yup, because of the Amazon-Ring connection, the Ring Alarm system works with Alexa (as do the Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, natch).
Ring Alarm 8-piece kit with Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5, $290 (reduced from $385)
Save up to $300 on the Amazon Fire Omni 4K TV
The Amazon Fire Omni TV is one of the most popular smart TVs of 2022. Right now, you can save yup to $300 on this TV as part of Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $450 (reduced from $560)
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $720 (reduced from $830)
75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $750 (reduced from $1,050)
Snag a pair of Beats Solo3 headphones for half price at Amazon today
The on-ear Beats Solo3 are a good fit for music fans looking for a pair of bright-sounding headphones, especially those partial to rock, folk and country tunes. These headphones support spatial audio for a more immersive listening experience, soft ear foams for comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
The best part? Right now, you can get a pair of Beats Solo3 for $99 at Amazon -- less than half its regular price.
Beats Solo3, $99 (reduced from $200)
Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to the lowest price we've seen this year
As part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale, Samsung Galaxy Live Buds are marked down to $69. We've seen these popular earbuds on sale for around $99 through several other early Black Friday sales, but right now you can get them for the lowest price of the year at only $69.
The Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at the deepest discount we've seen this holiday season. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.
Walmart Black Friday sale: Get an HP DeskJet color printer for $49
Need a new printer for school or work? Check out this unbeatable deal on an all-in-one HP color printer.
This budget-friendly HP color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
HP DeskJet 2723e wireless all-in-one color printer, $49 (reduced from $69)
Walmart early Black Friday: Save $120 on a touchscreen HP Chromebook
Right now you can score this 14-inch HP Touch Chromebook for only $179 as part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale. This device is an excellent gift for students, streaming enthusiasts and busy professionals that need a portable and versatile laptop.
This lightweight 2-in-1 device features a 14-inch HD touchscreen display. The touchscreen can be used on its own as a tablet, but the device also operates as a Chromebook with a keyboard. It features dual speakers for audio and is compatible with Google voice assistant.
14" HP Touch Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage), $179 (reduced from $299)
Walmart has all new Black Friday deals today, and they're pretty [fire emoji]
Walmart refreshes its Black Friday deals every Monday at noon, which means a whole new slate of bargains just went live for Walmart+ members. (These deals will be available to everyone at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT.)
Here are my picks for the best Walmart Black Friday deals this week:
- The No. 1 best deal at Walmart now: Apple Watch 8, $349 (reduced from $399)
- This week's best TV deal: 55" LG 4K smart TV, $298
- Best budget Windows laptop deal: 15.6" HP Intel Core i3 laptop with 8GB RAM, $249
- Save on a 1,500-piece Lego brick set: Lego Classics Bricks and Animals, $25
- Save more than 50% on Roku: Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $30 (reduced from $80)
- I've never seen Samsung earbuds this cheap: Samsung Galaxy Live Buds, $69 (reduced from $149)
The Apple Watch 8 is on sale now at Walmart
The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale now at Walmart as part of the Deals for Days early Black Friday sale. The smartwatch is a new release and one of the most-wanted gifts of the holiday season, so you won't want to miss this deal.
The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)
Walmart Deals for Days: Get this robovac for only $119
This Wi-Fi-compatible robot vacuum can be controlled by your smartphone or voice assistant. Right now, Walmart has it discounted down to only $119 as part of the retailer's Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.
This slim robot vacuum's powerful 2000 Pa suction operates quietly, at about the same volume as a working microwave. It automatically increases suction when extra vacuuming is needed and features an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and drop-sensing tech to avoid falls.
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro, $119 (regularly $300)
Amazon deal alert: The Fitbit Charge 5 is only $100
Amazon is currently running a great deal on the Fitbit Charge 5. This fitness tracker can make a thoughtful gift for the workout enthusiast in your life.
The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge.
Fitbit Charge 5, $100 (reduced from $150)
The Samsung S22 Ultra is $225 off now
The Samsung Black Friday sale doesn't officially start until Nov. 18, but CBS Essentials readers can enjoy early access to the deals. Right now, you can save $225 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credits.
The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.
From Nov.11 to Nov. 18, you can save $225 on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get up to $700 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128 GB), $975 (reduced from $1,200)
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,075 (reduced from $1,300)
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is on sale now at Best Buy
Right now, you can save $400 on a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 at Best Buy -- but hurry, this deal won't last for long.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday.
13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $1,200 (reduced from $1,600)
Samsung Black Friday: Save $450 on the Galaxy Z with a CBS-Essential exclusive deal
CBS Essentials readers can access exclusive Samsung Black Friday deals starting today, including up to $450 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 .
The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge. The smartphone offers an upgraded camera system and a new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Right now you can save up to $450 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 through this exclusive early-access sale. Enhanced trade-in credits of up to $1,000 are also available.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,350 (reduced from $1,800)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,470 (reduced from $1,920)
Amazon Black Friday sale: Snag this robot vacuum cleaner for only $100
Looking for a robot vacuum to help with holiday cleanup this year? The Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner is only $100 right now as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals.
Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.
Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $260)
Save $100 on the Apple iPad Mini
Apple iPads are always a most-wanted holiday gift. If someone on your list is asking for an iPad Mini this year, you'll want to run over to Amazon and grab this best-selling tablet while it's on sale for $100 off.
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $400 (reduced from $499)
PS5 is in stock at Walmart now
If you're looking to grab a PlayStation 5 console for the holidays, head to Walmart now. The retailer has quantities of the PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle available for a very limited time.
This 4.6-star-rated Samsung tablet is only $160 on Amazon
If you're in the market for a new tablet, you won't want to miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. Right now, Amazon has discounted this popular tablet down to $160. This is a great opportunity to get a name-brand tablet for an exceptional price.
The 4.6-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. Now on sale at Amazon for $160, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $160 (reduced from $230)
Heads up, gamers! The Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard is 53% off on Amazon
Whether you're a gamer yourself or looking for a great holiday gift for a gamer in your life, you'll want to check out the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard. Amazon is currently offering a major discount on this 4.7-star-rated gaming keyboard.
The Razer Huntsman Elite features an ergonomic and durable design. The keyboard's lighting features sync with games and compatible gaming gear (think gaming speakers) for a customized light show. It also includes fully programmable macro functionality.
Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard, $95 (reduced from $200)
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% off right now
Looking for some holiday entertainment or a fun tech stocking stuffer? Then look no further. The Amazon Fire TV stick is half-off right now on Amazon.
Streaming fans will enjoy seeing an Amazon Fire TV Stick in their stocking. The device is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution. It's also a great option for keeping the family entertained over holiday break.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)
Amazon Prime exclusive deal: Score a Ring video doorbell Ring Chime bundle for only $150
For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can get a Ring Pro video doorbell and a Ring Chime Pro for only $150. Considering the doorbell on its own is $170 -- this is a pretty great deal.
This bundle includes two popular Amazon devices; the Ring Pro video doorbell and the Ring Chime Pro. The Ring Pro video doorbell is a 1080p video doorbell that offers motion detection, two-way voice communication and customizable privacy settings. The Ring Chime Pro is a 3-in-1 device that acts. as a wifi extender for your Ring cameras and doorbells, a nightlight, and a chime box to play notifications from your Ring doorbell.
This deal ends tonight at midnight, so hurry over to Amazon to check it out now.
Ring Pro video doorbell and Ring Chime Pro bundle, $150 (reduced from $220)
JBL noise-canceling headphones are currently 30% off on Amazon
Amazon is currently running a sale on JBL earbuds. The JBL 130NC noise-canceling headphones are only $70 right now -- which is a pretty great price for earbuds with high-quality sound and noise cancellation.
The JBL Tune 130NC earbuds feature advanced noise-canceling technology for a solid price -- especially when you consider these early Black Friday savings. You can connect the earbuds to the JBL app to activate noise-canceling or ambient-aware noise-canceling. They offer a 40-hour battery life without noise-canceling or 32 hours of battery life with noise-canceling engaged.
They are designed to offer JBL's pure bass sound, though users can easily adjust the sound to fit their preferences in the app. The earbuds are also water-resistant and sweat-proof.
JBL Tune 130NC noise-canceling wireless earbuds, $70 (reduced from $100)
This popular Sony Bluetooth party speaker is 47% off right now
Looking for a high-quality Bluetooth speaker to pump up your holiday parties this year? Check out the versatile Sony SRS-XB43 waterproof speaker, on sale at Amazon now.
Do you want long battery life without sacrificing performance and sound quality? The Sony SRS-XB43 is a great fit, with its 24-hour battery life rating. It features Sony's Live Sound mode for a 3D sound experience plus IP67 waterproofing and rustproofing. Another party perk here is its line lights, which sync up to whatever audio you're playing.
Sony SRS-XB43 waterproof speaker, $148 (reduced from $280)
Today only: Get an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for 40% off
Amazon is offering this advanced mesh Wi-Fi system for 40%, but there's a catch. The sale is only for Amazon Prime members, and it ends tonight. If you're looking to expand your home Wi-Fi coverage, check out this deal before it's gone.
The Amazon Eero 6E Pro mesh Wi-Fi system is the brand's first Wi-Fi 6E-compatible system. The Eero Pro 6E supports faster speeds and direct access to the new 6 GHz band when using Wi-Fi 6E devices. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps and allows for up to 100 connected devices.
Pick up an Eero Pro 6E multi-pack now for 40% off. The deal ends tonight and is only available for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Amazon Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6E system (3-pack), $419 (reduced from $699)
Amazon deal alert: the Sony InZone gaming headset is only $78
Amazon is currently running an early Black Friday deal on this Sony gaming headset. This is a great opportunity to get a highly rated gaming headset from a respected brand for only $78.
This Sony wireless gaming headset offers personalized 360 spatial sound for gaming. The headset has a 40-hour battery life and is compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC gaming.
Sony InZone wireless gaming headset, $78 (reduced from $100)
Today's best Chromebook deal: Get an HP Chromebook for $79 at Walmart
Let's get this Black Friday tech live blog started right with one of Walmart's featured early Black Friday deals. While supplies last, you can get an HP Chromebook for just $79.
Whether it's for streaming, doing schoolwork or playing light mobile games, this 11.6-inch HP Chromebook is a great, inexpensive Chromebook option. The device has metal reinforced corners and is 122cm drop-tested, so it's a durable option if you're looking for a Chromebook to take on the go or to gift to a young student.
At $79 during Walmart's Deals for Days sale, it's an unbeatable deal for a Chromebook from a respected brand.
11.6" HP Chromebook (4 GB RAM, 32 GB storage), $79 (reduced from $98)
Early Black Friday gaming deal alert: Save $500 on a top-rated Acer gaming laptop
Right now, you can get an unbeatable deal on a high-powered gaming laptop. This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is $500 off at Best Buy during the retailer's early Black Friday sale.
The Acer Predator Helios 300 boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating on Best Buy. It features a wicked fast 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The laptop offers a 3ms overdrive response time for high-performance gaming.
For a limited time, you can score this top-rated gaming laptop for $500 off during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.
15.6" Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)
Today's top tablet deal: Get the Lenovo Tab M8 for only $79
If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. As part of Walmart's Deals for Days sale, it's on sale for $79.
The Lenovo M8 tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.
Lenovo Tab M8, $79 (reduced from $119)
One of the best robot vacuums you can buy is $200 off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday
The iRobot Roomba j7+, our selection for the top robot vacuum holiday gift of the year, is currently 25% off on Amazon. With advanced object detection, this is an excellent robot vacuum for busy families with pets or young children that like to leave toys around.
The iRobot Roomba j7+ features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)
Get a new Canon all-in-one printer for only $59
In need of a new printer? Walmart currently has an unbeatable deal on a new Canon all-in-one printer as part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale. The Canon Pixma printer is only $59 -- but hurry, many of Walmart's top early Black Friday deals are selling out quickly.
The 4-in-1 Canon Pixma is an affordable and user-friendly color printer. It features double-sided printing, along with fax, copying and scanning functionality.
Canon Pixma all-in-one wireless printer for home use, $59 (reduced from $99)
Save $1,000 on a new LG 4K smart TV
Amazon is offering a major discount on this 4k smart TV from LG. For a limited time, you can save $1,000 on this popular smart TV.
The 65-inch LG OLED TV from the C1 series is a top-rated option from LG. The smart TV features built-in Google Assistant and Alexa.
Unlike LED and QLED TVs, OLED TVs don't have a backlight layer. Instead, each pixel is its own teeny-tiny LED light that can independently adjust luminosity and even turn off completely. Because each pixel functions independently, the TV offers elite image quality -- and the darkest shadows. OLED televisions also tend to be ultra thin. The LG set featured here measures just 1.8 inches thick.
65" LG OLED C1 4K smart TV, $1,500 (reduced from $2,500)
Walmart Black Friday sale: Save $200 on the Samsung Freestyle
This portable projector was recently named one of Oprah's favorite things -- now you can get it for $200 off during Walmart's early Black Friday sale.
A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room. "Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," says Oprah.
Samsung The Freestyle projector, $600 (reduced from $800)
Score an Insignia smart TV for as low as $80
If you're looking for a compact smart TV, check out these deals on the Insignia smart Fire TV on Amazon.
This budget-friendly Insignia smart TV offers a 720p HD display. It features voice control with Amazon Alexa. Amazon Fire TV is also built-in, providing access to a wide range of shows and movies to stream. Amazon has this TV on sale now for up to 53% off.
24" Insignia smart FIre TV, $80 (reduced from $170)
39" Insignia smart Fire TV, $160 (reduced from $230)
Gaming deal alert: This Razer gaming headset is 50% off
PC and Playstation gamers will want to check out this deal on the Razer Nari gaming headset. Amazon has the top-rated headset listed for 50% now as part of its early Black Friday deals.
The Razer Nari is a lightweight adjustable gaming headset with 16 hours of battery life. The headset features THX spatial audio for a more immersive experience. It also offers noise cancellation, so that wearers can fully focus on the game.
Razer Nari Essential gaming headset, $50 (reduced from $100)
These top-rated Bose headphones are 35% off at Amazon today
Audiophiles will want to run to Amazon for this deal on the Bose Soundlink II over-ear headphones. Right now the top-rated Bose headphones are 35% off.
These 4.6-star headphones provide a deep, immersive sound and up to 15 hours of playback per charge. The headphones also offer an advanced microphone system for clear calls in loud or windy environments.
Bose Soundlink II over-ear headphones, $149 (reduced from $229)
Christmas crafting alert: The Cricut EasyPress 2 is on deep discount at Amazon now
Attention Christmas crafters: We've found a deal you won't want to miss. The Cricut EasyPress 2 is on sale now at up to 49% off on Amazon.
This heat-press machine (available in two sizes, 9 by 9 inches and 12 by 10 inches) eliminates the need for an iron and simplifies heat-transfer projects. In short, it makes applying a decal on a T-shirt a breeze.
Cricut EasyPress 2 (9" x 9"), $97 (reduced from $189)
The larger model is ideal for bigger projects like sweatshirts.
Cricut EasyPress 2 (12" x 10"), $142 (reduced from $239)
Black Friday deal alert: Beats Studio Buds are on sale now for $100 (save $50)
Amazon is currently offering Beats Studio Buds for 33% as part of its early Black Friday sale. The earbuds come in a variety of stylish colors and offer great sound quality according to reviewers. Get them for only $100 while supplies last.
These sweat-resistant earbuds are ideal for avid runners or gym enthusiasts. They offer two levels of noise-canceling; active mode and transparency mode. Meanwhile, the IPX4 water resistance ensures they're protected, even when you're sweating on them every day. They come in five colors, all of which are on sale for $100 right now for Amazon Prime Day.
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (reduced from $150)
Get a Fitbit for only $99 right now at Walmart
Looking for a gift for the runner or fitness-enthusiast in your life? The popular Fitbit Versa 2 fitness tracker is on sale now at Walmart during the retailer's Deals for Days sales event.
The Fitbit Versa 2 has a built-in GPS that can be used to track the pace, distance and route of your runs, hikes, or biking outings. The tracker offers heart-rate monitoring, stress data and sleep tracking. Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistant support is built in. It also offers an impressive six-day battery life.
Fitbit Versa 2, $99 (reduced from $150)
You can save $600 on a 55" Sony Bravia TV at Best Buy today
If you're in the market for a new TV to watch football or your favorite holiday movies on this winter, check out this great deal on a 55" Sony Bravia smart TV.
This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.
This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.
55" Sony Bravia XR 4K smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,900)
Add Alexa to your car: Amazon Echo Auto is just $15
Last month, Amazon announced a new round of Amazon Echo devices, including the Amazon Echo Auto 2. There's still no release date available for the next-gen Amazon Echo Auto, but right now you can get the 1st generation Amazon Echo Auto for 70% on Amazon as part of the online retailer's early Black Friday deals.
Installing an Amazon Echo Auto is an easy and affordable way to make older cars feel more updated. The device allows you to use voice control with Alexa to play music, ask for directions, check the weather and more. It can connect through auxiliary input or your smartphone's Bluetooth connection.
When you purchase the Amazon Echo Auto now, you can also get six free months of Amazon Music.
Amazon Echo Auto, $15 (reduced from $50)
Get a robot vacuum that mops for just $139 as an early Black Friday deal
A robot vacuum and mop can make holiday cleanup a lot easier. Whether you're preparing for guests or cleaning up after Thanksgiving dinner, a robot vacuum can cross some chores off your list for you. Right now, the XIEBro robot vacuum and mop is 80% on Amazon.
This 4.5-star rated robot vacuum offers both mopping and vacuuming functions and works on a variety of floor types. Reviewers also report that it is great for picking up pet hair. If you've been putting off investing in a robot vacuum or mop due to cost, consider taking advantage of this 80% off deal to score this device for only $139.
XieBro robot vacuum and mop combo, $139 (reduced from $700)
