Live Updates: Explosions outside Kabul airport result in U.S., civilian casualties

Live Updates: Explosions outside Kabul airport result in U.S., civilian casualtiesget the free app
Washington — At least two explosions near the main airport in Kabul resulted in "a number of US & civilian casualties" on Thursday, the Pentagon said, the worst-case scenario for U.S. efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan ahead of President Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw.
"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Twitter. "We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update."
Abbey Gate is one of four entrances to the airport, where thousands of people had gathered everyday since Kabul fell to the Taliban, desperate to gain entry and board flights out of the country.
Three sources told CBS News a suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion at Abbey Gate. A White House official told CBS News that Mr. Biden was being briefed on the situation in the White House Situation Room.
As the U.S. rushes to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped American troops during the 20-year war in Afghanistan, as well as those at risk from the Taliban, Mr. Biden had been warning that the risk to American and allied forces on the ground was growing with each day that passes.
On Wednesday evening, the U.S. and Britain warned citizens not to go to Kabul's airport because of a terror threat outside the facility's gates. The U.S. Embassy in the capital alerted U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those at three different gates "should leave immediately."
Mr. Biden spoke earlier this week of an ongoing threat posed by the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS-K.
NATO chief condemns "horrific terrorist attack"
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the explosions Thursday, calling them a "horrific terrorist attack."
"My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones," he tweeted. "Our priority remains to evacuate as many people to safety as quickly as possible."
Biden returns to Oval Office after Situation Room meeting
Mr. Biden's meeting with his top officials in the Situation Room has concluded, and he is now in the Oval Office, according to a White House official. The president will continue to be briefed on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, the official said.
The White House also delayed a scheduled press briefing, and a meeting between the president and governors about housing Afghan refugees has also been pushed.
Kathryn Watson and Tim Perry
Satellite photos show crowds gathered at airport gate in days before blasts
Satellite imagery captured by Maxar Technologies shows hundreds of people who gathered over the past several days outside Abbey Gate at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, where one of at least two explosions tore through the crowd Thursday.
One photo from August 23 shows the throngs of people outside the gate:
The crowds continued to gather on August 24 and 25, as seen in these photos:
Crowds have gathered outside the airport everyday since the Taliban took control of the city, desperate to board flights out of the country.
Biden's meeting with Israeli prime minister delayed
Mr. Biden's bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been delayed, the White House said, as the president and his administration grapple with the explosions in Kabul.
The gathering, the first in-person meeting for the two leaders, was initially set to occur at 11:30 a.m. in the Oval Office. It's unclear when the meeting will happen. Bennett arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night and met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.
Biden huddles in Situation Room with national security team
A White House official confirmed just after 11 a.m. that the president is in the White House Situation Room, as news unfolds about the situation in Kabul. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are both at the White House, and General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is briefing the president, the official said.
Mr. Biden had been scheduled to meet with the Israeli prime minister soon.
Pentagon says second explosion occurred near Kabul airport, confirms U.S. casualties
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there were at least two explosions in Kabul, with a second occuring "at or near the Baron Hotel," which is close to the airport's Abbey Gate.
Kirby also said the first explosion at the Abbey Gate "was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties."
"Unknown number of casualties" after blast at Abbey Gate, Pentagon says
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said the blast outside Abbey Gate at the airport resulted in "an unknown number of casualties."
"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties," Kirby tweeted.
There are four gates at the airport where people trying to leave Afghanistan were previously told to go to, according to CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Charlie D'Agata. The State Department said Thursday that Americans at the Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate should now "leave immediately."
Just outside the Abbey Gate stands the Baron Hotel, where three U.S. Chinook helicopters picked up 169 Americans on Thursday last week and brought them to the airport.
Suicide bomber responsible for blast, sources say
A suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside Abbey Gate, three sources tell CBS News.
Christina Ruffini and Olivia Gazis
U.S. Embassy issues security alert warning Americans to avoid Kabul airport
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a new security alert warning of a "large explosion at the airport" and "reports of gunfire."
"U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time," the embassy said. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."
U.S. and U.K warned citizens to avoid airport hours before blast
Hours before the blast, the U.S. and Britain warned citizens not to go to Kabul's airport, citing a terror threat to the sprawling facility outside of which thousands of desperate people have gathered since the Taliban's retaking of Afghanistan.
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent out an alert on Wednesday evening advising U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the airport, citing an unspecified security threat amid frantic efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans.
"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the security alert read. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."
A U.S. defense official told CBS News national security correspondent David Martin on Thursday that the threat was not to planes taking off or landing, but of an explosive device being detonated outside the airport gates.
Read the full story here.
Pentagon postpones briefing scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
A Pentagon press briefing scheduled for Thursday morning has been postponed. No new start time has been announced.
Biden briefed on blast outside Kabul airport
President Biden has been briefed on the explosion outside the airport in Kabul, a White House official said shortly after the blast was reported.
The president had previously been scheduled to meet with his national security team at 9:30 a.m. at the White House "to hear intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan," according to his public schedule.
White House: 95,700 people evacuated since August 14
Over a 24-hour period beginning early Wednesday morning, 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on U.S. military and coalition aircraft, the White House said earlier Thursday.
Seventeen military flights — C-17s and C-130s — carried roughly 5,100 from Kabul, while 74 coalition aircraft relocated approximately 8,300 people. Since mid-August, the U.S. has shuttled 95,700 people out of Kabul, according to the White House. Since the end of July, 101,300 people have been relocated.