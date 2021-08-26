Live Updates: "Large explosion" strikes gate to Kabul airport

Live Updates: "Large explosion" strikes gate to Kabul airportget the free app
Washington — A "large explosion" occurred outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul where the U.S. military has been working to evacuate American citizens and at-risk Afghans ahead of President Biden's August 31 deadline to complete the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, the State Department said Thursday.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there had been an "unknown number of casualties" from the blast outside the Abbey Gate, one of four entrances to the airport. Three sources told CBS News a suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion.
A White House official told CBS News that Mr. Biden has been briefed on the explosion.
As the U.S. rushes to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans who helped American troops during the 20-year war in Afghanistan, as well as those at risk from the Taliban, Mr. Biden has warned of growing risk to American and allied forces on the ground with each day that passes.
The U.S. and Britain had warned citizens not to go to Kabul's airport because of a terror threat outside the facility's gates. On Wednesday evening, the U.S. Embassy in the capital alerted U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those at three different gates "should leave immediately."
Mr. Biden spoke earlier this week of an ongoing threat posed by the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS-K.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said there were at least two explosions in Kabul, with a second occuring "at or near the Baron Hotel," which is close to the airport's Abbey Gate.
Kirby also said the first explosion at the Abbey Gate "was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties."
John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said the blast outside Abbey Gate at the airport resulted in "an unknown number of casualties."
"We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties," Kirby tweeted.
There are four gates at the airport where people trying to leave Afghanistan were previously told to go to, according to CBS News' Ed O'Keefe and Charlie D'Agata. The State Department said Thursday that Americans at the Abbey Gate, East Gate and North Gate should now "leave immediately."
Just outside the Abbey Gate stands the Baron Hotel, where three U.S. Chinook helicopters picked up 169 Americans on Thursday last week and brought them to the airport.
Suicide bomber responsible for blast, sources say
A suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside Abbey Gate, three sources tell CBS News.
U.S. Embassy issues security alert warning Americans to avoid Kabul airport
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a new security alert warning of a "large explosion at the airport" and "reports of gunfire."
"U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time," the embassy said. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."
U.S. and U.K warned citizens to avoid airport hours before blast
Hours before the blast, the U.S. and Britain warned citizens not to go to Kabul's airport, citing a terror threat to the sprawling facility outside of which thousands of desperate people have gathered since the Taliban's retaking of Afghanistan.
The U.S. Embassy in Kabul sent out an alert on Wednesday evening advising U.S. citizens in Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the airport, citing an unspecified security threat amid frantic efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans.
"Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so," the security alert read. "U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately."
A U.S. defense official told CBS News national security correspondent David Martin on Thursday that the threat was not to planes taking off or landing, but of an explosive device being detonated outside the airport gates.
Pentagon postpones briefing scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
A Pentagon press briefing scheduled for Thursday morning has been postponed. No new start time has been announced.
Biden briefed on blast outside Kabul airport
President Biden has been briefed on the explosion outside the airport in Kabul, a White House official said shortly after the blast was reported.
The president had previously been scheduled to meet with his national security team at 9:30 a.m. at the White House "to hear intelligence, security, and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan," according to his public schedule.
White House: 95,700 people evacuated since August 14
Over a 24-hour period beginning early Wednesday morning, 13,400 people were evacuated from Afghanistan on U.S. military and coalition aircraft, the White House said earlier Thursday.
Seventeen military flights — C-17s and C-130s — carried roughly 5,100 from Kabul, while 74 coalition aircraft relocated approximately 8,300 people. Since mid-August, the U.S. has shuttled 95,700 people out of Kabul, according to the White House. Since the end of July, 101,300 people have been relocated.