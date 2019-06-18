Rita Wilson talks new album "Halfway to Home"

Rita Wilson has spent much of her life on screen in Hollywood. She played her first on-camera role as a teenager in a 1972 episode of "The Brady Bunch." After decades in front of and behind the camera she began a new chapter as a singer-songwriter. Wilson has just released her fourth studio album called "Halfway To Home" and is in the middle of a tour around the country. Wilson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss pivoting to music and what she loves about songwriting.