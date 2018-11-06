Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are facing off in what could be a historic election, as Abrams has the potential to become the country's first black female governor. The race is also in some ways a referendum on President Trump and his policies, and a test of the diverse, progressive Democratic coalition that helped elect former President Barack Obama.
Abrams, the former minority leader of the state's House of Representatives, and Kemp, the current Georgia secretary of state, have been locked in a close race for months. The contest has attracted national attention, as Mr. Obama and Oprah Winfrey campaigned with Abrams and Mr. Trump held a rally with Kemp. To make the rally, Kemp skipped a debate with Abrams.
Democrats accuse Kemp, who is in charge of overseeing elections in the state, of disenfranchising voters. And in the lead-up to Election Day, Kemp's office leveled a vague accusation of "potential cyber crimes" at Georgia Democrats. Kemp did not provide evidence to back up the charge, however, and Democrats dismissed the move as an 11th-hour stunt.
Georgia has had a Republican governor since 2003, and the state has voted for the GOP in presidential elections since 1992. But political experts tend to believe that Georgia is likely to become more Democratic due to changing demographics, particularly in the Atlanta area.
