Watch CBS News

Vacaville Taco Trail - Los Reyes

Visit Vacaville is excited to bring back the Vacaville Taco Trail, a taco themed culinary experience to highlight the diversity of the Vacaville Mexican Food scene! Dina Kupfer is kicking off HER tour at Los Reyes!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.