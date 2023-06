Cody's Caravan: The Crawdad Festival, 7am The Crawdad Festival draws upon the culture and cuisine of Louisiana with a French Quarters look and feel and includes authentic sounds of Zydeco, Cajun, Blues, and Louisiana based Rock n' Roll. With live entertainment, exciting activities, tons of crawdads, an array of international food and desserts, adult beverages, a festive atmosphere and much, much More!