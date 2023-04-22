TV Schedule
Carmichael Community Garage Sale
Over 50 Houses in a Carmichael community of Del Campo Park are ready to sell some of their gently-used items for an awesome Spring cleaning and selling. Big Al is ready for deals at the Carmichael Community Garage sale!
