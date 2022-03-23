Watch CBS News
Tracy Humphrey is a veteran meteorologist with ties to Northern California.

Tracy might look familiar because she's covered the news for the last four years in the Sacramento area.

Prior to Sacramento, Tracy was a morning meteorologist and reporter for seven years in Atlanta, and four years as the morning meteorologist at CBS San Francisco.

A graduate of Syracuse University and the University of Alabama, Tracy is the proud mom of nine-year-old daughter Julienne.

Tracy is a big fan of Sacramento and GoodDay.

March 23, 2022

