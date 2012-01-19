Tina Macuha anchors Good Day Sacramento on Saturday and Sunday. She rides around in Rover during the week as half of the "Marge and Hal" team. She's one of the original Good Day cast members.

13 Questions With... Tina Macuha

Where did you grow up? Sacramento, CA What is your ideal scenario for a day off? Being with my family! Whether it's being at home, doing errands or going to the movies, I just love being with them! How did you decide to be a reporter/anchor? I always wanted to be a DJ on the radio so that came first. I never thought of the TV thing because I didn't know how to put makeup on and I wore shorts, t-shirts and flip flops to work. I created a lot of relationships through radio then our old TV boss asked if I wanted to be on this "show". I said yes. What was your favorite toy growing up? My bike. Sunup to sundown, I was always on my bike. Where is your favorite local place to eat? I can't answer this. I do most of the food segments & Dishin' with Tina so it wouldn't be fair to say. Hint: Sometimes I post my food on FB & Instagram. Do you have any pets? Beans - female chihuahua, Ian - cockatiel, Swim Shady - goldfish What is your favorite social media platform? Instagram & FB - tinamacuha & Tina Macuha If you didn't work in TV news what would you be doing? Own my own radio station & hire all women to be on air or Media Relations What is the most memorable story you've covered at CBS13/CW31? When I shared my breast cancer journey with our viewers. Our viewers are the best. They helped me get through that time and I felt their positive energy and love. I'll always be grateful. What is your favorite season? Fall (weather and birthday month) Who is the fellow reporter/anchor you text the most? Davey (aka Hal-photojournalist) and Courtney. Julissa doesn't text me back. When do you wake up on a workday? Weekend? 3 am, 5 am Why do you love Northern California? I was born and raised here and quite spoiled to be surrounded with beautiful scenery & weather. I love the food that's produced by local farmers and all the restaurants!

BONUS QUESTIONS

Where was your best vacation ever? Hawaii - all the times I had the opportunity to go with my family. Favorite sport to watch in person? On TV? Football... RAIDERSSSSSSSSS Favorite TV show? Movie? TV: Anything British i.e. Great British Bake Off, The Crown, Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones. Movie: Any of the Ocean's... i.e. Ocean's Eleven, etc.

